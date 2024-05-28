How to watch MasterChef season 14 online or on TV
Let's get cooking.
A classic cooking show is getting a new spin in MasterChef Generations, which is a new name being given to MasterChef season 14. The cooking show comes out of the oven on Wednesday, May 29.
US: Fox (live TV streaming) | Hulu
UK: Not streaming yet
AU: Not streaming yet
Watch abroad with a VPN
This show brings back Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez as judges, but makes changes to contestants: they'll represent four different generations of cooks. Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X and Baby Boomer chefs will be forced to compete against each other and represent their generation.
Beyond that you're getting the classic MasterChef you know and love with various tests, team challenges and mystery rounds in order to weed out who's the best. The winner will walk away with $250,000.
So here's how to watch MasterChef season 14, or MasterChef Generations.
How to watch MasterChef season 14 in the US
You're able to watch MasterChef Generations in two ways in the US: on cable or via streaming.
On cable it'll air on Fox, with the season debuting on Wednesday, May 29 at 8 pm ET/PT and new episodes arriving weekly at that same time slot.
If you don't currently have cable, you can still stream the Fox channel online by using a live TV streaming service. Sling TV, DirecTV, Fubo and YouTube TV all have Fox as part of their channel lists.
Alternatively, you can use Hulu to watch episodes of MasterChef Generations, because episodes will hit the streamer after they air on Fox. You can also use it to catch up on past seasons of the show.
Can you watch MasterChef season 14 in the UK?
Unfortunately, there's no news on if or when MasterChef Generations will air in the UK.
Nine past seasons of the US MasterChef spin-off are available on Sky TV while five are on STV Player and three on UKTV Play, but there's no streamer than holds all of the past seasons.
Can you watch MasterChef season 14 in Australia?
As in the UK, there's no official way to watch MasterChef US' newest season in Australia.
Eight of the past seasons are available to watch on Foxtel Now while four are on TenPlay so again, there's no one go-to streamer to see all the previous episodes of the series.
How to watch MasterChef season 14 everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch MasterChef Generations, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.