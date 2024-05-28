How to watch MasterChef season 14 online or on TV

A classic cooking show is getting a new spin in MasterChef Generations, which is a new name being given to MasterChef season 14. The cooking show comes out of the oven on Wednesday, May 29.

This show brings back Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez as judges, but makes changes to contestants: they'll represent four different generations of cooks. Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X and Baby Boomer chefs will be forced to compete against each other and represent their generation.

Beyond that you're getting the classic MasterChef you know and love with various tests, team challenges and mystery rounds in order to weed out who's the best. The winner will walk away with $250,000.

So here's how to watch MasterChef season 14, or MasterChef Generations.

How to watch MasterChef season 14 in the US

You're able to watch MasterChef Generations in two ways in the US: on cable or via streaming.

On cable it'll air on Fox, with the season debuting on Wednesday, May 29 at 8 pm ET/PT and new episodes arriving weekly at that same time slot.

If you don't currently have cable, you can still stream the Fox channel online by using a live TV streaming service. Sling TV, DirecTV, Fubo and YouTube TV all have Fox as part of their channel lists.

Alternatively, you can use Hulu to watch episodes of MasterChef Generations, because episodes will hit the streamer after they air on Fox. You can also use it to catch up on past seasons of the show.

Can you watch MasterChef season 14 in the UK?

Unfortunately, there's no news on if or when MasterChef Generations will air in the UK.

Nine past seasons of the US MasterChef spin-off are available on Sky TV while five are on STV Player and three on UKTV Play, but there's no streamer than holds all of the past seasons.

Can you watch MasterChef season 14 in Australia?

As in the UK, there's no official way to watch MasterChef US' newest season in Australia.

Eight of the past seasons are available to watch on Foxtel Now while four are on TenPlay so again, there's no one go-to streamer to see all the previous episodes of the series.

How to watch MasterChef season 14 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch MasterChef Generations, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!