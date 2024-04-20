How to watch The Jinx — Part 2: stream the true crime doc as well as Part 1

Nine years ago, a documentary captivated the world, and on Sunday, April 21, an update shall be issued. The Jinx — Part Two will reveal more secrets about an accused murderer.

The original The Jinx investigated Robert Durst, a man suspected of two murders and acquitted of a third, with its shocking conclusion sealing Durst's fate in a chain of events that happened at the same time as its airing.

To make The Jinx — Part Two, the film-makers of the original spent years continuing their investigation of Durst, who passed away in 2022, and they've found plenty of more secrets to reveal.

So here's how to watch The Jinx — Part Two, and in case you haven't seen the first docuseries yet (or need a refresher), we'll help you figure out how to see that too.

How to watch The Jinx — Part 2 in the US

There are two different ways to watch The Jinx — Part 2 in the US: on TV or via streaming.

On TV, you'll have to tune into HBO on Sunday, April 21 at 10 pm ET/PT to catch the premiere, and then at that same time each Sunday for subsequent episodes.

You can watch HBO depending on your cable plan and also using add-on packages for certain live TV streaming services including DirecTV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Your other option is on streaming, as HBO's streaming service Max will host each episode as soon as it airs on HBO. This service is also where you can watch The Jinx.

Max costs $9.99 per month for its standard tier or $15.99 for its ad-free one, with the $19.99 Ultimate tier allowing for 4K Dolby Atmos streaming of certain movies.

How to watch The Jinx — Part 2 in the UK

In the UK, you can watch The Jinx — Part 2 using either Sky TV or Now TV, as each streaming service will get each episode the day after they air in the US. That means from Monday, April 22 onwards.

Sky Showcase will also air the episodes each Monday at 9 pm, which will require a Sky TV subscription.

You can also watch The Jinx on either of those streaming services.

How to watch The Jinx — Part 2 in Australia

To watch The Jinx — Part 2 in Australia, you'll need to sign up to the streaming service Binge. The first episode will be uploaded on Monday, April 22 and subsequent ones will come out weekly.

Binge also has all of The Jinx in its library, for if you'd like to catch up.

You can sign up for Binge for $10 per month, though upgrading to the $18 Standard tier lets you stream in 4K on certain shows and also stream from two streams at once. There's also a $22-per-month Premium tier for even more simultaneous streams, and all three offer a 7-day trial.

How to watch The Jinx — Part 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Jinx — Part 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!