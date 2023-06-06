How to watch the World Test Championship final online: stream the Test online

Usman Khawaja of Australia bats during day one of the Fourth Test match in the series between India and Australia.

Nearly two years of cricket comes to a head on Wednesday, June 7, when the ICC World Test Championship final commences, with Australia and India meeting on London's The Oval for five days of cricket.

Quick links US: Willow TV (using Sling TV + World Sports)

UK: Sky Sports

AU: 7Plus (free)

Stream abroad with VPN: ExpressVPN

India kicked off the tournament in August 2021 with a test against England, and over two years each of the nine participating teams have played six tests each — that ends over the next few days though, and the definitive champion will be decided.

This is the fifth India v Australia test of the Championship, with India winning twice, Australia once and a draw in March, so it's a relatively even playing field. It's also the beginning of a busy cricket season for Australia, with The Ashes 2023 starting very soon.

If you're a cricket fan, you're sure to want to watch India and Australia play, so here's how to watch the ICC World Test Championship final for 2023.

How to watch the World Test Championship final in the US

In the US, the India v Australia final will be available to view using Willow TV, the home of cricket in the US, and the game begins at 5 am ET/2 am PT each day.

Willow TV is available on certain cable bundles, but if you don't have access to it, a live TV streaming service offer this channel. That's Sling TV, though you'll need its World Sports add-on, which means you'll have to pay $50 per month total (either its Orange or Blue plans, either is fine) to watch the cricket.

How to watch the World Test Championship final in the UK

In the UK, you'll need to subscribe to Sky Sports to be able to watch the India v Australia test match, and this costs £24 per month on top of a £26 Sky TV subscription.

Once you've got that, you'll be able to stream the World Test Championship final using Sky Sports Cricket or Sky Sports Main Event, with both channels airing coverage from 10 am until 6 pm each day. Sky Sports Cricket will also be showing highlights before and after each day's events.

How to watch the World Test Championship final in Australia

In Australia, you won't need to pay to watch the game against India, which is good to hear. The only catch is that the games start at 7 pm and end at 3 am, so you may have to catch highlights for the last few hours!

You'll be able to watch on your TV using Seven, or online on 7Plus, and both options cost nothing.

How to watch the World Test Championship final everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the World Test Championship final, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sporting events like the World Test Championship final or other content even if you're not there.