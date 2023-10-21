India vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 online

The immovable object comes up against the irresistible force in Dharamshala as the 2023 Cricket World Cup's two undefeated teams go head-to-head on Sunday, October 22. Can the hosts continue their fantastic form in front of their emphatic fans? Action from the India vs New Zealand live stream starts at 9.30 am UK / 4.30 am ET / 1.30 am PT.

If the hosts weren't the tournament favorites heading into their home World Cup, then they undoubtedly are now. Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and fierce rivals Pakistan have all been dispatched at a canter. So far, everything about their game has fired faultlessly: the bulk of runs by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the form of seamer Jasprit Bumrah following his injury, and the prowess of spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

But, in New Zealand, they meet a side in equally formidable form. Devon Conway's 249 run tally is eclipsed only by Sharma's haul and even though Kane Williamson's injury is a massive loss, Will Young slotted straight in against Afghanistan to knock an impressive half-century and Tom Latham is more than capable as stand-in skipper.

When these two teams met in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup, the Blackcaps shocked the cricket world to win by 18 runs. A victory on Sunday, in India's backyard, would arguably be an even bigger surprise. Let's put it this way, we don't think we'll see Kohli bowl again in this one...

If you're not sure of your best options for getting an India vs New Zealand live stream, we have all the details you need on this page, including how to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch IND vs NZ live stream in Australia

While Fox has the rights to air the entire Cricket World Cup in 2023, free-to-air Channel 9 is broadcasting 18 matches from the tournament, including every Australia game, both semis and the final. All Channel 9 games are also free to watch on the 9Now streaming service — and, crucially, this India vs New Zealand game is included in its free live streams. If you're an Aussie trying to access 9Now while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. As for the rest of the ICC World Cup, you can get Fox on both Kayo Sports (from $25 per month) or on Foxtel. You can find all of the Foxtel plans here.

How to watch IND vs NZ live stream in the US

If you're a cricket fan in the US, you probably know what we're about to say here: to watch the India vs New Zealand game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup, you'll need to use Willow TV. Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch. That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time. Your other option is ESPN Plus which is also showing all the games. It can be downloaded on to a variety of smartphones and streaming devices, costing $10.99 per month / $109.99 per year or from $14.99 a month if you get it through the Disney Plus bundle.

How to watch IND vs NZ live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show every game at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, so that includes IND vs NZ. The action starts at 9.30am on Sunday morning on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky TV base packages start from £26 per month. You can then add Sky Cricket for an extra £14 or complete Sky Sports for £27.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships are also available for £11.98 a day or £34.99 a month.

It's worth noting that Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service have free daily highlights, although these generally aren't available until after midnight on the day of the game.

How to watch IND vs NZ from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch India vs New Zealand on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

What time does the match begin?

India vs New Zealand starts at 2 pm local time. So that's 9.30 am UK / 4.30 am ET / 1.30 am PT / 7.30 pm AEDT on Sunday, October 22.

All you need to know about IND vs NZ

What are the India vs New Zealand squads? India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj. New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (vice-captain), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

What is the India vs New Zealand venue? IND vs NZ will take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. It's one of the newest (established in 2003) and smallest (capacity of 23,000) in the tournament. The highest ODI score ever recorded here was just a few weeks ago, when England compiled 364/9 against Bangladesh. Neither of these sides has yet played at the HPCA n this World Cup, but it was the scene of the Netherlands' shock win over South Africa.