'Love Island' UK fans praise Faye for spicing up the show

The fan response to Love Island 2021 hasn't always been as positive as past seasons, but last night fans were enjoying Faye Winter taking it upon herself to spice things up in the villa!

Thursday's episode was mostly devoted to following the new bombshell, AJ Bunker. As a new arrival, she wasted no time getting to grafting, and set about pulling lads for chats to figure out who she'd want to couple up with.

On AJ's first full day, she spent a lot of time with Hugo Hammond, but also with Faye's current partner, Teddy Soares, and it's safe to Faye wasn't overly enthusiastic about the two having chemistry!

While the two were chatting privately, Faye decided to interrupt them and went to the kitchen and brought out a bowl full of eggs. She then shouted around the villa and invited everyone to play a game. The rest of the islanders then joined her for a new challenge, "Suck the Egg", where each of them had to pass an egg between one another using just their mouths!

The game went down a treat with the other contestants, and it even provided Hugo with the perfect opportunity to sneak a kiss from AJ! He confessed in the Beach Hut that he might have dropped the egg on purpose, just so he could make his move and finally stop being in a friendship couple.

Faye's popularity among Love Island 2021 viewers has only been growing since the series began, and viewers very quickly headed over to Twitter just to say how happy they were with her decision to bring more action to the show. Some fans even suggested she's working harder than Love Island's producers to keep the show entertaining.

Last night's episode ended with Kaz Kamwi receiving a text announcing the arrival of a new male bombshell, and we learned that she'd be the first of two girls heading on a date to meet him. As we still don't know how that date went, or which other girl has been picked to meet the new lad, hopefully Faye won't have to create more drama again tonight!

