'Love Island' UK viewers predict Brad will return in Casa Amor!

Love Island 2021 fans watched last night as Brad McClelland became the fourth person dumped from the villa, but some viewers think they might not have seen the last of him just yet!

After Lucinda Strafford and Brad were voted the least compatible couple in the villa by viewers on yesterday's episode, they were told they had to decide between themselves who would be dumped and head home. Although there was the option to leave the villa together, it was ultimately Brad who took the fall.

Their conversation wasn't easy, but Brad decided to leave because Lucinda's time in the villa has basically only just begun, whereas he's been in there since the very beginning of Series 7.

When asked if he had any regrets now that he's been dumped, Brad said: "No. I regret that I’m not still in there now. If I got the opportunity to go back in there then I would. I don’t personally have any regrets as I went in there and I was myself. I just regret not being in there longer."

Despite his emotional exit, some fans have a sneaky suspicion that Brad might be back before much longer, with Casa Amor just around the corner!

Such an emotional exit for Brad 💔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9dzxCoGGeIJuly 14, 2021 See more

After Brad left, Love Island viewers took to Twitter, where they reacted to the break up. However, some fans predicted that Brad (and potentially some of the other dumped islanders, like Chuggs Wallis and Rachel Finni) could make a return at Casa Amor!

Normally, Casa Amor sees the lads being sent off to meet six brand new girls, whilst six new lads head into the regular villa to greet the current female islanders. They then spend a few days getting to know the new people, and after a few days everyone is asked whether they'd like to couple up with a new person or stay with their current partner.

This year, though, some Love Island fans think that the dumped contestants could make their return when Casa Amor is introduced to this season, as a shake up to the format of the show!

Is this a #LoveIsland plot for them to hook Lucinda up with someone new in the coming weeks & then drop Brad back in during Casa Amor to shock her? I hope 🤞July 14, 2021 See more

I really want the producers to switch things up this year and just put the people who have been dumped so far into casa amor 👀 #loveislandJuly 14, 2021 See more

Dear producers send all the dumped islanders to casa amor it’ll be carnage #LoveIslandJuly 14, 2021 See more

Me waiting for everyone who has been dumped to show up in casa amor #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7Bg0AgxerZJuly 14, 2021 See more

So, have we really seen the last of Brad? Or will he and some of the other dumped islanders be making a return later in the series? Only time will tell...

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.