PAK vs AFG live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 online

After two demoralising defeats, Pakistan have the opportunity on Monday, October 23 to recover their 2023 Cricket World Cup against a dangerous Afghanistan side. The first ball of the PAK vs AFG live stream is scheduled to be bowled at 9.30 am UK / 4.30 am ET / 1.30 am PT.

Below, are all the details for the PAK vs AFG streaming services in the US, UK and Australia. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch PAK vs AFG live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Hoping to bounce back from their humiliating defeat to India, Pakistan spent the first 35 overs of their match against Australia watching the ball disappear to all parts of the ground. Shaheen Afridi may have ended with a five-fer, but the Men in Green were never really in the game after David Warner and Mitch Marsh's 259-run onslaught and they eventually succumbed to a 62-run loss.

They'll have to be far better against an Afghanistan side that shouldn't be taken lightly. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has looked like one of the most in form batters at the tournament, and spin twins Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan are always a threat. It will be interesting to see how the drubbing from New Zealand last Wednesday will affect their confidence heading to Chennai on Monday.

Afghanistan may not have beaten Pakistan in ODIs before, but they've already broken their duck against England in this tournament. Could they go one better than they did in August, when they fell perilously short — their neighbors pipping them by just one wicket on the penultimate ball of the match?

If you're not sure of your best options for getting an PAK vs AFG live stream, we have all the details you need on this page, including how to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch PAK vs AFG live stream in the US

If you're a cricket fan in the US, you probably know what we're about to say here: to watch the Pakistan vs Afghanistan game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup, you'll need to use Willow TV. Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch. That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time. Your other option is ESPN Plus which is also showing all the games. It can be downloaded on to a variety of smartphones and streaming devices, costing $10.99 per month / $109.99 per year or from $14.99 a month if you get it through the Disney Plus bundle.

How to watch PAK vs AFG live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show every game at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, so that includes PAK vs AFG. The action starts at 9.30am on Monday morning on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky TV base packages start from £26 per month. You can then add Sky Cricket for an extra £14 or complete Sky Sports for £27.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships are also available for £11.98 a day or £34.99 a month.

It's worth noting that Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service have free daily highlights, although these generally aren't available until after midnight on the day of the game.

How to watch PAK vs AFG live stream in Australia

You can watch PAK vs AFG in Australia on Fox Cricket 501. It starts at 7.30 pm AEDT.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and every other game of the Cricket World Cup, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25.

Free-to-air Channel 9 and its 9Now service are also showing a selection of games, but this isn't one of them.

How to watch PAK vs AFG from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

What time does the match begin?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan starts at 2 pm local time. So that's 9.30 am UK / 4.30 am ET / 1.30 am PT / 7.30 pm AEDT on Monday, October 23.

All you need to know about PAK vs AFG

What are the Pakistan and Afghanistan squads? Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir. Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

What is Pakistan vs Afghanistan venue? PAK vs AFG will take place at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The cricket ground is one of India's oldest — first used in 1916 — and holds a 50,000 capacity. It's generally quite a low scoring venue, with the highest ODI total here scored by Pakistan back in 1997 of 327/5.