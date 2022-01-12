SAG Awards 2022: Nominees include ‘House of Gucci,’ Don’t Look Up,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Yellowstone’
The awards season keeps rolling along, as the 2022 SAG Award nominations were announced on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The SAG Awards see actors recognizing the work by their peers from the past year across both TV and movies. This year’s batch of nominees are headlined by movies like House of Gucci, The Power of the Dog and Don’t Look Up, while big TV shows like Succession, Squid Game, Ted Lasso and Yellowstone earned nominations.
The SAG Awards are run by SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s actor’s union, and have been handing out awards since 1995. Focused specifically on acting, the SAG Awards feature the usual categories for lead and supporting actors/actresses, but they do things a little differently when it comes to their top award. Their Best Picture equivalent is actually Best Cast, recognizing the ensemble performance. The SAG Awards can often be a good indicator at who has an inside track for Oscars down the road.
The 2022 SAG Awards have plans to be back as an in-person event following a virtual ceremony in 2021. As it has in recent years, the awards show will air live on TBS and TNT in the U.S. on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Some quick facts about this year’s slate of nominees. House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog tied for the most nominations among movies, with three each; however, The Power of the Dog was not nominated for Best Cast. TV’s nominee leaders, meanwhile, were Succession and Ted Lasso with five each. Squid Game became the first foreign-language TV series nominated for the SAG Awards Best Cast prize. Yellowstone earned its first-ever SAG nominations for its fourth season.
One more thing, not listed among this morning’s nominees was Helen Mirren, but it was previously announced that she will be honored during the ceremony with the SAG Awards Lifetime Achievement Award.
Here is the full list of 2022 SAG Award nominees:
2022 SAG Award TV nominees
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton - Dopesick
Ewan McGregor - Halston
Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley - Maid
Jean Smart - Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning - The Great
Sandra Oh - The Chair
Jean Smart - Hacks
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox - Succession
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook - Succession
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
2022 SAG Award movie nominations
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
Cate Blanchett - Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga - Passing
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper - Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jared Leto - House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson - Respect
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix: Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
