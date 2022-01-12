SAG Awards 2022: Nominees include ‘House of Gucci,’ Don’t Look Up,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Yellowstone’

The awards season keeps rolling along, as the 2022 SAG Award nominations were announced on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The SAG Awards see actors recognizing the work by their peers from the past year across both TV and movies. This year’s batch of nominees are headlined by movies like House of Gucci, The Power of the Dog and Don’t Look Up, while big TV shows like Succession, Squid Game, Ted Lasso and Yellowstone earned nominations.

The SAG Awards are run by SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s actor’s union, and have been handing out awards since 1995. Focused specifically on acting, the SAG Awards feature the usual categories for lead and supporting actors/actresses, but they do things a little differently when it comes to their top award. Their Best Picture equivalent is actually Best Cast, recognizing the ensemble performance. The SAG Awards can often be a good indicator at who has an inside track for Oscars down the road.

The 2022 SAG Awards have plans to be back as an in-person event following a virtual ceremony in 2021. As it has in recent years, the awards show will air live on TBS and TNT in the U.S. on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Some quick facts about this year’s slate of nominees. House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog tied for the most nominations among movies, with three each; however, The Power of the Dog was not nominated for Best Cast. TV’s nominee leaders, meanwhile, were Succession and Ted Lasso with five each. Squid Game became the first foreign-language TV series nominated for the SAG Awards Best Cast prize. Yellowstone earned its first-ever SAG nominations for its fourth season.

One more thing, not listed among this morning’s nominees was Helen Mirren, but it was previously announced that she will be honored during the ceremony with the SAG Awards Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here is the full list of 2022 SAG Award nominees:

2022 SAG Award TV nominees

(Image credit: Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Ewan McGregor - Halston

Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley - Maid

Jean Smart - Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning - The Great

Sandra Oh - The Chair

Jean Smart - Hacks

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook - Succession

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

2022 SAG Award movie nominations

(Image credit: MGM/United Artists)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe - Belfast

Cate Blanchett - Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga - Passing

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper - Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Jared Leto - House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson - Respect

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix: Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings