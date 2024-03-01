How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix online: stream F1 2024 from around the world

After binging the latest series of Formula 1: Drive to Survive and keeping a close eye on pre-season testing, it’s finally time to settle in for the first race of the 2024 F1 season when the Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on Saturday, March 2.

Whether you’re interested in the practice sessions, qualifiers or just the race itself, we’ll explain how you can watch all the action unfold in Bahrain from anywhere with these F1 live streams.

The 2023 Formula 1 season was all about one man: Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver broke a host of records as he dominated the competition, winning 19 races and amassing the most points in a season as he won a third straight world title.

Verstappen and his spectacular new RB20 car looked imperious during pre-season testing in Bahrain but there is a feeling that both Ferrari and Mercedes could be competitive this year. That’s good news for the likes of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who has endured a couple of years to forget, and the always competitive Charles Leclerc.

Fernando Alonso could also be one to watch out for Bahrain as the Aston Martin driver secured third place in Sakhir last year, finishing behind Verstappen and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Read on for details of how to watch 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix live streams from wherever you are.

How to watch the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in the US

The 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream will be shown on ESPN. Practice and qualifying coverage will be on ESPN2, with Saturday's race itself on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

There are several ways you can access ESPN — and including via our picks for the best streaming services.

As well as being available through your cable service, you can stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

ESPN is also available through most cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Or if all you're interested in is the F1 and you really don't want to pay extra for TV channels you won't watch, then you can also opt for F1 TV Pro. F1's own official live stream service is yours for just $10.99/month or $99.99 for the whole season

F1 TV Pro is available to watch via smartphone app, web browser, Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and Fire TV. And, in addition to Formula 1, you also get access to F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup live streams, together with exclusive F1 shows, archive and documentaries.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in the UK

Sky Sports has long been the home of Formula 1, with its dedicated F1 channel hosting all the weekend's action. So you'll need Sky Sports F1 to watch F1 live streams.

It's included in the full Sky Sports package, that can be added to any regular Sky plan and also includes the provider's Premier League, cricket, golf and racing channels.

Assuming you have the necessary Sky box and television, all the F1 action is available to watch in ultra high-definition 4K. And you can watch on the go, to, with its Sky Go app for smartphones, tablets and a selection of streaming devices.

If you don't wish to shell out for a full Sky package, then you could always go for a Now Sports Pass , which features the full suite of Sky Sports channels and is available for £34.99/month or £11.98/day. Just don't expect 4K coverage, as it's not available on Now, and you have to pay extra for HD, too.

Based in the U.K. but outside the country this weekend? You'll be able to watch on your usual subscription service by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Canada

TSN has the rights to show Formula 1 live streams in Canada, including the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

This weekend's high-octane action is being shown across TSN1 and TSN2, with the race itself being broadcast on TSN1. So if you already get TSN through your cable provider, you'll be able to watch on TV or through its TSN Go app.

If you don't have cable, then you could go for TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis. Or for pure petrol heads, you could alternatively go for F1 TV Pro as described in the U.S. section above.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to ExpressVPN will help you access your streaming service while overseas.

How to watch the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Australia

Fox Sports has bagged the F1 rights Down Under, so you'll need to tune into Fox Sports 506 on your Foxtel plan.

Don't have Foxtel? Kayo Sports may be a better shout for you, with its affordable, commitment-free plans. Signing up for one month costs as little as just $25, with a whole host of cricket, AFL, rugby and loads of other live sports to enjoy outside of motor racing.

If you want to catch your Foxtel or Kayo F1 live stream when away from Australia, you can use one of the best VPNs to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix everywhere

If you're keen to watch the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix but you're somewhere the broadcasts aren't easily available, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch shows or sporting events like F1 and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What you need to know about the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Where does the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix take place? The Bahrain International Circuit hosts the Bahrain Grand Prix. This course is 5.412km long, featuring 15 turns. Drivers should be familiar with the layout, with the F1 Pre-Season training taking place on the course a week prior.

Who is racing in the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix take place? Ten teams are taking place in the F1 2024 season, with each fielding two drivers. You can find them here: Alpine: Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

Haas: Nico Hulkenber and Kevin Magnussen

McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

Red Bull: Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen

Sauber (Alfa Romeo): Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu

VCARB (AlphaTauri): Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda

Williams: Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant