IND vs AUS live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 final online

After 47 games across 10 Indian cities, it's time for the 2023 Cricket World Cup final. Hosts India take on five-time champions Australia in the immense cauldron of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to decide who cricket's best 50-over team is – and you can watch IND vs AUS around the globe on Sunday, November 19.

Below are all the details for the India vs Australia streaming services in the US and for FREE in Australia on 9Now and the UK on My5. But don't worry if you're on holiday while the World Cup final is on because you can watch IND vs AUS live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

It's not often that the competition's most successful side would come into a World Cup final as underdogs, but such has been India's extraordinary form that it's hard to imagine a scenario where Rohit Sharma isn't lifting the trophy on Sunday evening.

India have been indomitable in every area, summed up by the fact that they have the tournament's top run scorer (Virat Kohli with 711) and wicket taker (Mohammed Shami with 23). Both contributed to their convincing semi-final win over New Zealand, with King Kohli breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of ODI centuries and Shami claiming seven victims. From Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer with the bat, seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, through to spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, every member of this team has played their part in the ten wins from ten so far.

Pat Cummins's men will have to cling on to some of the uncomfortable moments the Indians suffered in that semi, when – for a few overs at least – the Blackcaps began to look like they might chase down the total. Their own last-four game was much nervier, eventually overcoming South Africa by 3 wickets in a typically close encounter.

But cricket fans know by now never to underestimate Australia. David Warner, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh are explosive at the top of the order and Mitchell Starc's left-arm thunderbolts have ripped through even the world's best batters. And then there's the unicorn that is Glenn Maxwell. Has he got one last miracle to conjure...?

How to watch IND vs AUS live stream in Australia

Free-to-air Channel Nine is broadcasting the 2023 Cricket World Cup final on TV. That means IND vs AUS is FREE to watch online via the 9Now streaming service. If you're an Aussie trying to access 9Now while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch IND vs AUS live stream in the US

To watch the India vs Australia game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup in the US, you'll need to use Willow TV. Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch. That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time. Your other IND vs AUS option is ESPN Plus which is also showing all the games. It can be downloaded on to a variety of smartphones and streaming devices, costing $10.99 per month / $109.99 per year or from $14.99 a month if you get it through the Disney Plus bundle.

How to watch IND vs AUS live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show every game at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, so that includes IND vs AUS. The action starts at 8.30am on Sunday morning on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky TV base packages start from £19 per month. You can then add Sky Cricket for an extra £14 or complete Sky Sports for £18. If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships are also available for £11.98 a day or £34.99 a month.

But it's also worth noting that Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service will broadcast the final for free (with a valid TV licence). The coverage starts at 8am UK time on Sunday morning.

How to watch IND vs AUS from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch the IND vs AUS live stream on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does IND vs AUS begin?

India vs Australia starts at 2 pm local time. So that's 8.30 am UK / 3.30 am ET / 12.30 am PT / 7.30 pm AEDT on Sunday, November 19.

All you need to know about IND vs AUS

What are the India vs Australia squads? India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj. Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

What is the India vs Australia venue? The IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Named after India's Prime Minister, the stadium was rebuilt in 2020 and now holds a massive 132,000 capacity. It has fast become the jewel in India's cricket crown. In the 2023 Cricket World Cup, it has played host to the opening game of the tournament between England and New Zealand, as well as India's grudge match against Pakistan. Australia's only game here was a comfortable win against reigning champions England.