What's new on Amazon Prime Video in July 2020

Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman in "My Spy," streaming on Amazon Prime Video June 26, which is close enough to July for our purposes. Source: Amazon Studios (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Let us pause for a moment and just marvel in the cuteness of the picture above. Got it? Good, because that'll allow you to forgive us for sneaking a late June entry into the list of what's coming to Amazon Prime Video in July. The gist of My Spy ? Dave Bautista is a demoted CIA "operative" who gets demoted and sent to surveil a family, only to be busted by a 9-year-old.

Then heading into the month we're actually here to talk about, there's a new season of the excellent Hanna and Absentia , and new episodes of If You Give a Mouse a Cookie .

And you'er absolutely going to want to check out the true story of Marie Curie in Radioactive .

Here are all the Amazon originals coming to Prime Video over the next month. Read on for the full list.

My Spy (2020) follows JJ a hardened CIA operative (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) where he has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment, she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ's cover, Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance JJ finds he is no match for Sophie's disarming charm and wit. Available in UHD. Streaming June 26

Coming July 1 on Amazon Prime Video

52 Pick-Up (1986)

Ali (2001)

An Eye For An Eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Big Fish (2003)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cold War (2013)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Flashback (1990)

Hitch (2005)

Hollowman (2000)

Iron Eagle IV - On The Attack (1999)

Megamind (2010)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Panic Room (2002)

Phase IV (1974)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Sliver (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Starting Out In The Evening (2007)

The Bounty (1984)

The Devil's Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2004)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)

Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)

Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Lego City Adventures: Season 1

Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Suits: Season 9

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Coming July 3 on Amazon Prime Video

*Hanna: Season 2 - Amazon Original Series

Coming July 6 on Amazon Prime Video

The Fosters: Seasons 1-5

Coming July 7 on Amazon Prime Video

The Tourist (2010)

Coming July 11 on Amazon Prime Video

Vivarium (2020)

Coming July 15 on Amazon Prime Video

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)

The Weekend (2019)

Coming July 17 on Amazon Prime Video

Absentia: Season 3 - Amazon Original Series

Coming July 19 on Amazon Prime Video

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love (2019)

Coming July 24 on Amazon Prime Video

Radioactive (2019) - Amazon Original Movie If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

*Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist - Amazon Original Special

Comoing July 27 on Amazon Prime Video

Good Deeds (2012)

Coming July 29 on Amazon Prime Video

Animal Kingdom: Season 4

Available to Rent July 10 on Amazon Prime Video