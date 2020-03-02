What's new on Amazon Prime Video in March 2020

Source: Amazon Rita Tushingham as Bella, Kathy Kiera Clarke as Sybil Stamford, and Sheila Atim as Thyrza Grey in "The Pale Horse." (Image credit: Amazon)

"We're all rational when the sun's shining. It's different when it goes dark." So true — and quite apt for what's coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2020.

When you think about mystery, is there any better (or bigger?) name than Agatha Christie? The Pale Horse hits Prime Video on March 13 and brings with it the tale of, well, death. The question, then, is whodunit?

Also there's a new fasion competition from Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn in Making the Cut , the Tribeca Film Festival winner Blow the Man Down lands on March 20, and Amazon is getting ready for Halloween — in March.

Here's what all is headed your way on Prime Video this March:

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn reunite in Making the Cut , a global fashion competition series, where 12 established designers from around the world compete to make their brand the next big global phenomenon. A team of famous fashion experts join as judges, including Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Joseph Altuzarra, Carine Roitfeld and Chiara Ferragni. In assignments that will take them to New York City, Paris and Tokyo, these hopeful designers must prove they not only have excellent design skills, but the ability to run all aspects of a global fashion business to walk away with the $1 million prize to invest in their brand. Winning looks from "Making the Cut" will be shoppable in the "Making the Cut" store on Amazon.com and international Amazon websites (with shipping to over 100 countries) immediately following each episode, and in the U.S., Prime Video subscribers watching on Fire TV devices can click up on their remote to shop the winning look directly on their Fire TV via X-Ray, as well as browse other available looks. Available in UHD and HDR. Streaming March 27, with two new episodes premiering weekly.

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 1

Abduction (2011)

Cantinflas (2014)

Chilly Dogs (2001)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck The Halls (2011)

Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)

Eyes Of An Angel (1994)

Going The Distance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Henry's Crime (2010)

Hide (2011)

Hornets Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Man On A Ledge (2012)

Night Of The Living Dead (2007)

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)

Patrick Melrose: Season 1

Richard The Lionheart (2014)

Ricochet (2011)

Route 9 (1998)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Spinning Into Butter (2007)

Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)

Tenderness (2009)

The Cooler (2003)

The Crazies (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

The Skull (1965)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 6

ZeroZeroZero: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 8

Show Dogs (2018)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 11

The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 13

Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A – Amazon Original series

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 19

Movies

Pet Sematary (2019)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 20

Movies

Blow the Man Down (2020) – Amazon Original movie

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 21

I See You (2019)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 23

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Luther: Season 5

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 27

Making the Cut: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 30

Santee (1973)

Available for Purchase on Prime Video

Uncut Gems (2019) (Available Feb. 25)

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) (March 3)

Little Joe (2019) (March 10)

Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels