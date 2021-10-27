What's new on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021

Amazon Prime Video has revealed its slate of November releases, which is highlighted by The Wheel of Time, a new Amazon Original based on Robert Jordan’s series of the same name; the documentary Mayor Peter, following Pete Buttigieg's 2020 presidential campaign; and season 1 of the docuseries Always Jane.

Beyond the new stuff, Prime Video is also adding a number of iconic library titles into the mix this month as well. New additions include Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Three Men and a Baby, Mrs. Doubtfire and more.

Here’s the full rundown of what’s in store for the month:

Nov. 1

50/50 (2011)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Alpha Dog (2005)

American Assassin (2017)

The Big Year (2011)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Casanova, Last Love (2021)

Cast Away (2000)

Children of Men (2006)

The Constant Gardener (2005)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dan in Real Life (2007)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Eragon (2006)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

Hope Springs Eternal (2018)

The House Bunny (2008)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

In Time (2011)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Jingle All the Way (1996)

Jingle All the Way 2 (2014)

Johnny English (2003)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)

Major Payne (1995)

Meet Dave (2008)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Predator 2 (1990)

Rushmore (1999)

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991)

Snatch (2000)

Stuck on You (2003)

Three Men and a Baby (1987)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Vantage Point (2008)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wimbledon (2004)

Baking with Julia Season 1

Baptiste Season 1

Courage the Cowardly Dog Season 1

Family Business Season 1

Irresponsable Season 1

Ladies of the Law Season 1

Magellan Season 1

Mega Disasters Season 1

Native America Season 1

Noggin Knows Season 1

Power Book II: Ghost Season 1

Rectify Season 1

Red Road Season 1

The Lucy Show Season 1

The Restaurant Season 1

The Roy Rogers Show Season 1

Under Suspicion Season 1

Wheeler Dealers Season 1

Nov. 5

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain — Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Snowmance (2017)

The Spruces and the Pines (2017)

Pete the Cat — Amazon Original Series (New Episodes)

Tampa Baes — Amazon Original Series Season 1

Nov. 12

Mayor Pete — Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Finding You (2021)

Always Jane — Amazon Original Series Season 1

Nov. 16

Beginners (2011)

Nov. 19

Everybody Loves Natti — Amazon Original Series Season 1

The Wheel of Time — Amazon Original Series Season 1

Nov. 20

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

Nov. 24

Hanna — Amazon Original Series Season 3

Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus — Amazon Original Special (2021)

Nov. 26

Anni da cane (Dog Years) — Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Nov. 29

Burning — Amazon Original Movie (2021)