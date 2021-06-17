What's new on Amazon Prime Video in July 2021

Prime Video is kicking off July with the Amazon Original Movie The Tomorrow War on July 2. The film follows the story of a group of time travelers that arrives from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species.

On July 15 Amazon Original Series El Cid arrives for a second season. This season picks up after the death of King Fernando. His sons, Sancho, Alfonso and García, rule the kingdoms of Castilla, León and Galicia, respectively. And on July 16th season 2 of the Amazon Original Series Making The Cut arrives, hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are joined by judges, world-famous supermodel Winnie Harlow, and fashion pop icon and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott as they search for the next great global fashion brand.

Beyond those Originals, Amazon is adding a host of new library titles including Fat Albert, Hellboy, Big Fish, and Alien.

July 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

Abduction (2016)

Absence Of Malice (1981)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alien (1979)

An Education (2009)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Awakenings (1990)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Big Fish (2003)

Burlesque (2010)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Fat Albert (2004)

Frozen River (2008)

Green Lantern (2011)

Guess Who's Coming To Dinner (1967)

Hellboy (2004)

I, Robot (2004)

Irrational Man (2015)

Jack And Jill (2011)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Madeline (1998)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

On The Waterfront (1954)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)

Open Season

Patton (1970)

Philadelphia (1993)

Phone Booth (2003)

Premonition (2007)

Ramona And Beezus (2010)

Rear Window (1954)

Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)

School Daze (1988)

Snatch (2001)

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)

The Animal (2001)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The International (2009)

The Lady In The Van (2006)

The Last King Of Scotland (2006)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Messengers (2007)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

To Rome With Love (2012)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Vertigo (1958)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Your Highness (2011)

Series

American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)

An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)

BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)

How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)

Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)

The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)

The Yogi Bear Show: Seasons 1 (Boomerang)

July 2

Movies

*The Tomorrow War - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet. Available in HDR.

July 5

Surf's Up (2007)

July 9

Movies

Our Friend (2019)

Series

*Luxe Listing Sydney - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

World-class beaches, an iconic harbor, and breathtaking properties make Sydney, Australia one of the most cutthroat real estate markets on the planet. Luxe Listings Sydney follows the intense and extraordinary professional and personal lives of three elite real estate agents as they negotiate multimillion-dollar deals in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the world. Available in UHD and HDR

July 15

Series

El Cid - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

El Cid returns for a second season, picking up after the death of King Fernando. His sons, Sancho, Alfonso and García, rule the kingdoms of Castilla, León and Galicia, respectively. Ruy is now a knight – a step before becoming a true hero – but he will have to make some very difficult decisions along the way. Will it be Amina or Jimena? Sancho or Alfonso? Loyalty or glory? Peace or war? Battles, love, politics, intrigue, treason, death, and power struggles provide a rich backdrop for the second season of El Cid, which chronicles the real life odyssey of Rodrigo Diaz de Vivar: a hero and legend, who was accused of being a traitor by his enemies.

July 16

Movies

Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)

Series

Making the Cut - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Your favorite shoppable fashion series is back! In Making The Cut, hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are joined by judges, world-famous supermodel Winnie Harlow, and fashion pop icon and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott as they search for the next great global fashion brand. Joining season two in Los Angeles is a diverse group of 10 talented entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level. Each week, winning looks will be available to buy in Amazon Fashion's Making the Cut store, and the last designer standing will receive one million dollars to invest in their brand, the opportunity to sell a collection in Amazon Fashion’s store, and a mentorship.

July 30

Series

The Pursuit of Love - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Written for the screen and directed by Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit of Love follows the friendship between cousins Linda and Fanny, which will be put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart.