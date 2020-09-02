What's new on Amazon Prime Video in September 2020

September is shaping up to be a pretty solid month on Amazon Prime. On September 4th, a “more intense, more insane” season 2 of The Boys arrives on the streamer. The same day we also get Dino Dana The Movie, an Amazon Original that follows 10-year-old Dana who sees dinosaurs in the real world. And come the end of the month, Amazon is launching its new conspiracy thriller Utopia, where a group of comic book fans discovers that the conspiracy portrayed in a topic book is actually real.

On top of all the new stuff, Amazon is also adding a ton of old favorites including Sex And The City: The Movie, Casino Royale, and the 2005 remake of Bewitched starring Will Ferrell and Nicole Kidman.

Check out the full list below.

Amazon Prime Originals coming in September 2020

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur will take sports fans behind the scenes of this illustrious football club during a pivotal season and follow all of the key events, including the arrival of José Mourinho as the club’s new head coach. It will follow not just the brand new epic 62,000-seater stadium in North London and the club’s extensive work in helping to transform the local area, but also gain deep exclusive access to a season like no other, including the behind-the-scenes running of the Club and the response to the Premier League shutdown. Streaming August 31

Get Duked! (2020) follows teenage pals Dean, Duncan and DJ Beatrootare from Glasgow who embark on the character-building camping trip —based on a real-life program —known as the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, where foraging, teamwork and orienteering are the order of the day. Eager to cut loose and smoke weed in the Scottish Highlands, the trio find themselves paired with strait-laced Ian, a fellow camper determined to play by the rules. After veering off-path into remote farmland that’s worlds away from their urban comfort zone, the boys find themselves hunted down by a shadowy force hell-bent on extinguishing their futures. From writer-director, Ninian Doff —making his feature debut after a slew of award-winning music videos and short films for artists including Run the Jewels, The Chemical Brothers, Miike Snow, Migos, and Mykki Blanco —comes an anarchic satire of generational politics, hip-hop-loving farmers and hallucinogenic rabbit droppings that pits the youth of tomorrow against the status quo of yesterday. Get Duked! stars Eddie Izzard, Kate Dickie, Georgie Glen, James Cosmo and a breakout young cast featuring Samuel Bottomley, Viraj Juneja, Rian Gordon and Lewis Gribben. Available in HDR. Streaming August 28

In a more intense, more insane Season 2 of The Boys, on the run from the law and hunted by the Supes, the Boys desperately try to regroup and fight back against Vought. Meanwhile, Starlight must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia. Available in UHD and HDR. New episodes streaming weekly starting September 4

Additionally, each week on Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, host Aisha Tyler will be joined by cast, crew, and surprise guests to take a deep-dive look into the latest episode, receive exclusive teasers and hints on upcoming episodes, bask in the spectacular gore, explore the themes and comic book origins, and get to know more about the people behind the show.

From multi-Emmy award-winning Sinking Ship Entertainment comes an action-packed dinosaur adventure that proves there is nothing more powerful than family. Dino Dana The Movie (2020) finds 10-year-old Dana, who sees dinosaurs in the real world, completing an experiment that asks where all the kid dinosaurs are. However, before Dana can complete the experiment, her new upstairs neighbor (8-year old Mateo) finds Dana's magical Dino Field Guide, which allows her to see dinosaurs, kicking off a dinosaur journey bigger than anything Dana has ever faced before. When Mateo is dino-napped by the T-Rex, who thinks he's one of her babies, it’s up to Dana, her older sister Saara, and Mateo's older step-brother Jadiel to get him back. Along the way, Dana will race through a stampede of Triceratops, take on a Spinosaurus and ultimately realize that the kid dinosaurs have been right in front of her all along. Streaming September 4

In anticipation of the 2020 presidential election, All In: The Fight for Democracy (2020) examines the often overlooked, yet insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States. The film interweaves personal experiences with current activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our democracy from the very beginning. With the perspective and expertise of Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, the documentary offers an insider’s look into laws and barriers to voting that most people don’t even know is a threat to their basic rights as citizens of the United States. Available in HDR. Streaming September 18

Utopia is a conspiracy thriller that follows a group of young fans who come together when they discover that the conspiracy in an elusive comic, Utopia, is real. The comic foretells the demise of humanity and the world as we know it, thrusting this group of underdogs to embark on a high-stakes twisted adventure to use what they uncover to save themselves, each other and ultimately humanity. Available in UHD and HDR. Streaming September 25

New movies and series coming in September 2020

September 1

Movies

1/1 (2018)

1 Million Happy Nows (2018)

A Birder's Guide To Everything (2014)

Abe & Phil's Last Poker Game (2018)

Addicted To Fresno (2015)

Alex Cross (2012)

American Dragons (1998)

Bachelor Lions (2020)

Barney Thomson (2016)

Beach Party (1963)

Bewitched (2005)

Big Time (1988)

Bitter Melon (2018)

Bully (2019)

C.O.G. (2013)

Carrington (1995)

Casino Royale (2006)

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977)

Dark Matter (2007)

De-Lovely (2004)

Defense Of The Realm (1986)

Die, Monster, Die! (1965)

Don't Talk To Irene (2018)

Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine (1965)

Eaten By Lions (2020)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Within (2019)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Face 2 Face (2017)

Gas-s-s-s (1970)

I'd Like To Be Alone Now (2019)

I'm Not Here (2019)

Kart Racer (2003

Kramer Vs. Kramer (1979)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lord Love A Duck (1966)

Man Of La Mancha (1972)

Microbe And Gasoline (2016)

Miss Nobody (2010)

Muscle Beach Party (1964)

Music Within (2007)

No Way To Live (2017)

Patriots Day (2017)

Rambo (2008)

Sex And The City: The Movie (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Slash (2007)

Slow Burn (2007)

Snapshots (2018)

Sunlight Jr. (2013)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Billion Dollar Hobo (1977)

The Birdcage (1997)

The Dunning Man (2018)

The Festival (2019)

The Go-Getters (2018)

The Graduate (1967)

The Hanoi Hilton (1987)

The Haunted Palace (1963)

The House On Carroll Street (1988)

The Last House On The Left (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Ring Thing (2018)

The Video Dead (1986)

The Visitors (1972)

The Weight Of Water (2002)

The White Bus (1967)

The Woods (2006)

The Yes Men (2004)

To Keep The Light (2018)

The Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twice-Told Tales (1963)

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls (2007)

Warrior Road (2017)

Weather Girl (2009)

What Children Do (2018)

What If It Works? (2018)

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo? (1972)

Yongary: Monster From The Deep (1967)

Zoom (2016)

Series

A Chef's Life: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cedar Cove: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Codename: Kids Next Door: Season 1 (Boomerang)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hero Elementary: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

I'm Dying Up Here: Season 1 (Showtime)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Last Hope with Troy Dunn: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Nazi Mega Weapons: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Stuck With You: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend on Demand)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Celtic World: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

The Crimson Field: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Jack Benny Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Roy Rogers TV Show: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Wrong Man: Season 1 (STARZ)

September 2

Movies

Hell On The Border (2019)

September 4

Movies

*Dino Dana The Movie - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Series

*The Boys - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

September 16

Movies

Blackbird (2020)

September 18

Movies

*All In: The Fight for Democracy - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

September 22

Movies

The Addams Family (2019)

September 25

Movies

Judy (2019)

Series

Utopia - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

September 28

Movies

Force of Nature (2020)

Inherit The Viper (2020)

September 29

Movies

Trauma Center (2019)

New in September – Available for Purchase on Prime Video

September 4

Movies

Guest House (2020)

September 15

Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite! (2020)

September 18

Antebellum (2020)

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs (2019)