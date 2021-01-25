What's New on Prime Video in February 2021

February is Black History Month, and Amazon is celebrating with a new Amplify Black Voices page featuring a curated collection of titles to honor Black History Month.

February also brings with it new Amazon Original movies, including Bliss, a love story starring Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek, and Tell Me Your Secret, a psychological thriller series led by Lily Rabe and Amy Brenneman.

And as always, Amazon is adding a ton of new library titles in February including Coming to America, Moulin Rouge, Dazed And Confused, and the first three seasons of Billions.

Here's the full rundown of what to expect:

February 1

Movies

Antz (1998)

Australia (2008)

Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)

Coming To America (1988)

Courageous (2011)

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Down To Earth (2001)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)

How She Move (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Just Wright (2010)

Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)

Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Spy Next Door (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

The Prestige (2006)

There's Something About Mary (1998)

The Village (2004)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)

Series

19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Billions: Seasons 1-3

Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)

Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)

For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)

I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

One On One: Season 1-5

Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Game: Seasons 1-3

The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

What's New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)

WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Season 1 (Showtime)

February 5

Movies

Bliss (2021) is a mind-bending love story following Greg (Owen Wilson) who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets the mysterious Isabel (Salma Hayek), a woman living on the streets and convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is just a computer simulation. Doubtful at first, Greg eventually discovers there may be some truth to Isabel’s wild conspiracy. Available in HDR

Series

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3

February 12

Movies

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021) tells the story of quick-witted teen Mark (Kyle Allen), contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world is turned upside-down when he meets mysterious Margaret (Kathryn Newton) also stuck in the time loop. Mark and Margaret form a magnetic partnership, setting out to find all the tiny things that make that one day perfect. What follows is a love story with a fantastical twist, as the two struggle to figure out how – and whether – to escape their never-ending day. Available in HDR.

Series

There’s lots to celebrate in this season of Clifford the Big Red Dog! Emily Elizabeth, Clifford and all of Birdwell Island join together for Clifford’s birthday, share the love on Valentine’s Day and haunt the island on Halloween. From welcoming a new baby to the Flores family to helping the town through an extraordinary snow day, the friends share life’s special moments while learning the importance of family and celebrating true friendship.

February 16

Movies

Catfish (2010)

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi (2019)

February 18

Movies

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)

February 19

Series

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres is set in the fictional boarding school Las Cumbres, an impenetrable fortress. Its students dream of fleeing far from there. But the surrounding forest is even more dangerous because a satanic medieval lodge spreads terror in the area.

February 26

Movies

The Informer (2020)

Series

*Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers - IMDb TV Original: Limited Series