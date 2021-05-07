What's on Tubi in May 2021

This year is both a dismal and exciting time for James Bond. In the bad column is the fact that we're all still getting used to a world without Sean Connery. But on the other hand, we're also finally getting a new Bond film this year. Temper that by the fact that it's probably the last Bond flick with Daniel Craig.

And that all brings us full circle back to what's new in May on Tubi, the free (ad-supported) streaming service from Fox.

Nearly two dozen James Bond films are on tap, from the 1954 TV adaption of Casino Royale to the 1967 adaption of Casino Royale. (Yes, you read that right.) We don't get all the way into the Craig era, but there's still more than enough Bond to go around here. And that's on top of all the other new movies and series that are new to Tubi in May, all free for the watching.

Here's what's new in May on Tubi:

James Bond highlights

A View to Kill (1985)

Casino Royale (1954)

Casino Royale (1967)

Diamonds are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dr. No (1963)

Everything or Nothing: Untold Story (2012)

From Russia With Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

License to Kill (1989)

Live and Let Die (1973)

Moonraker (1979)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Action

24 Hours to Live (2017)

American Assassin (2017)

Cross Wars (2017)

Death Race 3: Inferno (2013)

Divergent - full franchise in English & Spanish (2014-2016)

Drive Angry (2011)

Kickboxer (1989)

Roger Corman’s Operation Rogue (2014)

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Set Up (2011)

Ticking Clock (2011)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Losers (2010)

The Raid: Redemption (2011)

Black cinema

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

Baby Boy (2001)

Baggage Claim (2013)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Little Man (2006)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Proud Mary (2018)

The Caveman’s Valentine (2001)

Traffik (2018)

Comedy

7 Again (2009)

How to be a Latin Lover (2017)

Freaks of Nature (2015)

I Do...Until I Don’t (2017)

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Multiplicity (1996)

Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

The House Bunny (2008)

Warm Bodies (2013)

Welcome to the Jungle (2013)

Drama

Ali (2001)

Cast Away (2000)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Dragonfly (2002)

Draft Day (2014)

Feed (2017)

Foxcatcher (2014)

Touched With Fire (2015)

The Door in the Floor (2004)

The Experiment (2010)

The Prestige (2006)

Waking the Dead (2000)

Warrior (2011) - starting 5/5

Vantage Point (2008)

Horror

Astral (2018) - 5/15

Curve (2015)

Darkness Falls (2019)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

Grace: The Possession (2014)

Hostel: Part III (2011)

Rosewood Lane (2011)

The Blair Witch Project (1999) - starting 5/21

The Crazies (2010)

The Descent (2005)

Kids & Family

Another Cinderella Story (2008)

August Rush (2007)

Bionicle: The Legend Reborn (2009)

Free Willy (4 movies) (1993 - 2010)

Heidi (2015)

Imagine That (2009)

Knight Rusty (2013)

Little Big League (1994)

Popstar (2005)

Scales: Mermaids are Real (2017) - starting 5/3

Shaun the Sheep (2015)

Shopkins (3 movies) (2016-2018)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Snow Queen’s Revenge (1996)

The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle (1997)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

The Water Horse (2012)

Osmosis Jones (2001)

Veggietales (25 movies) (1995 - 2015)

Sci-fi and Thriller

A Perfect Getaway (2009)

After Earth (2013) - starting 5/15

Attack the Block (2011)

Bionic Ever After? (1994)

Brazil (1985)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Cloverfield (2008)

Criminal (2016)

Knock Knock (2015)

Now You See Me (2013)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

The International (2009)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

TV Series