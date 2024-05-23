Yellowstone marathon airing every episode over Memorial Day weekend

The wait for Yellowstone season 5 to return has been a long one, but cameras are officially rolling on the show once again. Still, new episodes aren't expected until November, so how do you fill that gaping hole in your heart from not being able to watch the Dutton family? How about with an epic Yellowstone marathon with every episode of the Western TV show to date over the three-day Memorial Day weekend?

Starting Friday, May 24, at 4 pm through Monday, May 27, Paramount Network is airing each and every episode of Yellowstone, from its pilot to the most recent episode of season 5, which debuted all the way back in January 2023.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone is the epic story of the Dutton family, who have held onto the largest contiguous ranch in the US for generations, and must now contend with shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect as they are in constant conflict with those the property borders. The series stars Kevin Costner as the patriarch John Dutton, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill and Gil Birmingham.

Yellowstone has become one of the biggest cable hits of the last six years and has spawned multiple spinoffs, including prequels 1883 and 1923. It also became a hit on CBS when the network aired the first three seasons of the show to help fill out its primetime lineup during the 2023 Hollywood strikes. But watching the show on Paramount Network allows you to see the unedited version of the show (swear words and all).

When Yellowstone season 5 returns, it will do so with the last six episodes of the series; though there are plans for a spinoff series, currently titled 2024. But before then, this marathon is a great way to catch up with the series from the very beginning.

To watch the Yellowstone Memorial Day weekend marathon, you need a TV subscription that carries Paramount Network. That can be through a plan with a traditional pay-TV provider, or you can gain access to Paramount Network by signing up for a live TV streaming platform like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Philo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you've cut the cord and aren’t interested in signing up for live TV services, you can also watch all episodes of Yellowstone on the Peacock streaming service (at whatever pace you want).

But if you're up for three straight days of Yellowstone, or want to set your DVR so you can record and watch on your own another time, here is the complete viewing schedule for the Memorial Day weekend Yellowstone marathon:

Friday, May 24

Saturday, May 25

Sunday, May 26

Monday, May 27