All the LGBTQ+ shows and movies you can watch on Amazon Prime Video in 2021

While we're still working toward the representation that LGBTQ+ folks deserve, we do live in a time where there's more inclusive programming than ever before. It's trendy for mega corporations to leap onto the Pride content bandwagon, but Amazon Prime isn't messing around with its catalogue. The programmers over there have put together several streaming lists for those looking to dive into content where they feel represented, or those who are looking to learn how to be a little bit more understanding of folks around them.

If you're not sure where to start, we broke down The Best LGBTQ+ shows and movies on Amazon Prime for you!

Amazon Originals:

The Wilds: Season 1

Homecoming: Season 2

Uncle Frank (2020)

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 (2020)

A Very English Scandal: Season 1

P!nk: All I Know So Far (2021)

One Mississippi: Seasons 1-2

Halston (2019)

Flack: Season 1 (with season 2 launching June 11)

Yearly Departed (2020)

The Boys: Seasons 1-2

Made In Heaven: Season 1

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot (2018)

Live OUT Loud:

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Seasons 1-5

Rocketman (2019)

Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-2

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

Glee: Seasons 1-6

Billions: Seasons 1-3 (with season 4 coming to Prime on June 9)

Out of the Dark [English Subtitled] (2013)

Rent (2005)

Tab Hunter Confidential (2015)

Reaching for The Moon (2014)

Fire Song (2016)

Inspire OUT Loud:

Milk (2009) – Available to Rent or Buy

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

Kinky Boots (2006) – Available to Rent or Buy

Transmilitary (2019)

I Am Jazz: Seasons 1-6 – Available to Rent or Buy

Beautiful Boxer (2005) – Available to Rent or Buy

Blackbird (2014) – Available to Rent or Buy

Bessie (2015) – Available to Rent or Buy

Love OUT Loud:

Carol (2015) – Free with ads via IMDb TV

Mambo Italiano (2003)

Naz & Maalik (2016)

God’s Own Country (2017) – Available to Rent or Buy

Kissing Jessica Stein (2002) – Available to Rent or Buy

Nina’s Heavenly Delights (2008) – Available to Rent or Buy

Vida: Seasons 1-3 – Available to Rent or Buy

Laugh OUT Loud:

Eat With Me (2015)

Eating Out (2005)

Eating Out: The Open Weekend (2012)

4th Man Out (2016) – Available to Rent or Buy

Shameless: Seasons 1-11 – Available to Rent or Buy

Hurricane Bianca (2016) – Available to Rent or Buy

BIPOC Voices:

Moonlight (2016) – Available to Rent or Buy

Front Cover (2016) – Available to Rent or Buy

Saturday Church (2018) – Free with ads via IMDb TV

Method (2017)

Pariah (2011) – Available to Rent or Buy

Noah’s Arc: Seasons 1-2 – Available to Rent or Buy

Portrait of Jason (1967) – Available to Rent or Buy

Kiki (2017) – Available to Rent or Buy

A Fantastic Woman (2018) – Free with ads via IMDb TV

Superstore: Seasons 1-6 – Available to Rent or Buy

Tangerine (2015) – Available to Rent or Buy

Pose: Seasons 1-3 – Available to Rent or Buy

Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce: Seasons 4-5

Present Perfect (2017) – Available to Rent or Buy

Brother to Brother (2004) – Available to Rent or Buy

Finding Me: Truth (2011) – Available to Rent or Buy

La Mission (2009) – Available to Rent or Buy

Pimp (2018) – Available to Rent or Buy

Glamazonians | Titles we love:

Bound (1996)

Monsoon (2020) – Available to Rent or Buy

All About E (2015)

Solder’s Girl (2002)

Those People (2016)

But I’m a Cheerleader (2000) – Free with ads via IMDb TV

Boy Meets Girl (2015)

Princess Cyd (2017)

Beach Rats (2017) – Available to Rent or Buy

Big Eden (2000)

Test (2014)

Chavela (2017)

Call Me By Your Name (2017) – Available to Rent or Buy

Imagine Me & You (2006) – Available to Rent or Buy

No Secret Anymore (2004)

Any Day Now (2012)

The Celluloid Closet (1996) – Available to Rent or Buy

Ice Blues: A Donald Strachey Mystery (2008)

Weekend (2011) – Available to Rent or Buy

And Then We Danced (2020) – Available to Rent or Buy

Hidden Kisses (2017)

Brokeback Mountain (2005) – Available to Rent or Buy

Vito (2011)

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2016)

Love of Siam [English Subtitled] (2007)

No Hard Feelings (2020) – Available to Rent or Buy

Keep The Lights On (2012)

IMDb TV (Amazon’s free streaming service) | LGBTQ+ TV and film – Free with ads:

Desperate Housewives: Seasons 1-8 – Free with ads via IMDb TV

Degrassi The Next Generation: Seasons 1-14 – Free with ads via IMDb TV

Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4 – Free with ads via IMDb TV

Grandma (2021) – Free with ads via IMDb TV

Burlesque (2010) – Free with ads via IMDb TV

Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5 – Free with ads via IMDb TV

Saint Laurent (2015) – Free with ads via IMDb TV

Check It (2017) – Free with ads via IMDb TV

Greek: Seasons 1-4 – Free with ads via IMDb TV

