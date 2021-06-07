All the LGBTQ+ shows and movies you can watch on Amazon Prime Video in 2021
Amazon Prime has LGBTQ+ lists on lists on lists.
While we're still working toward the representation that LGBTQ+ folks deserve, we do live in a time where there's more inclusive programming than ever before. It's trendy for mega corporations to leap onto the Pride content bandwagon, but Amazon Prime isn't messing around with its catalogue. The programmers over there have put together several streaming lists for those looking to dive into content where they feel represented, or those who are looking to learn how to be a little bit more understanding of folks around them.
If you're not sure where to start, we broke down The Best LGBTQ+ shows and movies on Amazon Prime for you!
Amazon Originals:
The Wilds: Season 1
Homecoming: Season 2
Uncle Frank (2020)
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 (2020)
A Very English Scandal: Season 1
P!nk: All I Know So Far (2021)
One Mississippi: Seasons 1-2
Halston (2019)
Flack: Season 1 (with season 2 launching June 11)
Yearly Departed (2020)
The Boys: Seasons 1-2
Made In Heaven: Season 1
Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot (2018)
Live OUT Loud:
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Seasons 1-5
Rocketman (2019)
Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-2
The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)
Glee: Seasons 1-6
Billions: Seasons 1-3 (with season 4 coming to Prime on June 9)
Out of the Dark [English Subtitled] (2013)
Rent (2005)
Tab Hunter Confidential (2015)
Reaching for The Moon (2014)
Fire Song (2016)
Inspire OUT Loud:
Milk (2009) – Available to Rent or Buy
I Am Not Your Negro (2017)
Kinky Boots (2006) – Available to Rent or Buy
Transmilitary (2019)
I Am Jazz: Seasons 1-6 – Available to Rent or Buy
Beautiful Boxer (2005) – Available to Rent or Buy
Blackbird (2014) – Available to Rent or Buy
Bessie (2015) – Available to Rent or Buy
Love OUT Loud:
Carol (2015) – Free with ads via IMDb TV
Mambo Italiano (2003)
Naz & Maalik (2016)
God’s Own Country (2017) – Available to Rent or Buy
Kissing Jessica Stein (2002) – Available to Rent or Buy
Nina’s Heavenly Delights (2008) – Available to Rent or Buy
Vida: Seasons 1-3 – Available to Rent or Buy
Laugh OUT Loud:
Eat With Me (2015)
Eating Out (2005)
Eating Out: The Open Weekend (2012)
4th Man Out (2016) – Available to Rent or Buy
Shameless: Seasons 1-11 – Available to Rent or Buy
Hurricane Bianca (2016) – Available to Rent or Buy
BIPOC Voices:
Moonlight (2016) – Available to Rent or Buy
Front Cover (2016) – Available to Rent or Buy
Saturday Church (2018) – Free with ads via IMDb TV
Method (2017)
Pariah (2011) – Available to Rent or Buy
Noah’s Arc: Seasons 1-2 – Available to Rent or Buy
Portrait of Jason (1967) – Available to Rent or Buy
Kiki (2017) – Available to Rent or Buy
A Fantastic Woman (2018) – Free with ads via IMDb TV
Superstore: Seasons 1-6 – Available to Rent or Buy
Tangerine (2015) – Available to Rent or Buy
Pose: Seasons 1-3 – Available to Rent or Buy
Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce: Seasons 4-5
Present Perfect (2017) – Available to Rent or Buy
Brother to Brother (2004) – Available to Rent or Buy
Finding Me: Truth (2011) – Available to Rent or Buy
La Mission (2009) – Available to Rent or Buy
Pimp (2018) – Available to Rent or Buy
Glamazonians | Titles we love:
Bound (1996)
Monsoon (2020) – Available to Rent or Buy
All About E (2015)
Solder’s Girl (2002)
Those People (2016)
But I’m a Cheerleader (2000) – Free with ads via IMDb TV
Boy Meets Girl (2015)
Princess Cyd (2017)
Beach Rats (2017) – Available to Rent or Buy
Big Eden (2000)
Test (2014)
Chavela (2017)
Call Me By Your Name (2017) – Available to Rent or Buy
Imagine Me & You (2006) – Available to Rent or Buy
No Secret Anymore (2004)
Any Day Now (2012)
The Celluloid Closet (1996) – Available to Rent or Buy
Ice Blues: A Donald Strachey Mystery (2008)
Weekend (2011) – Available to Rent or Buy
And Then We Danced (2020) – Available to Rent or Buy
Hidden Kisses (2017)
Brokeback Mountain (2005) – Available to Rent or Buy
Vito (2011)
Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2016)
Love of Siam [English Subtitled] (2007)
No Hard Feelings (2020) – Available to Rent or Buy
Keep The Lights On (2012)
IMDb TV (Amazon’s free streaming service) | LGBTQ+ TV and film – Free with ads:
Desperate Housewives: Seasons 1-8 – Free with ads via IMDb TV
Degrassi The Next Generation: Seasons 1-14 – Free with ads via IMDb TV
Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4 – Free with ads via IMDb TV
Grandma (2021) – Free with ads via IMDb TV
Burlesque (2010) – Free with ads via IMDb TV
Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5 – Free with ads via IMDb TV
Saint Laurent (2015) – Free with ads via IMDb TV
Check It (2017) – Free with ads via IMDb TV
Greek: Seasons 1-4 – Free with ads via IMDb TV
