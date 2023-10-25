How to watch MLS Cup Playoffs: live stream the games with a free trial

It's starting to feel much more like fall, which in the U.S. soccer world can only mean one thing – it's time for the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. The big news is that not even Lionel Messi could inspire a reversal in Inter Miami's fortunes, but there's still plenty of top action and drama ahead with Round 1 of the Playoffs beginning this weekend. Don't miss!

Below, are all the details for the 2023 MLS Cup Playoff streaming services in the U.S., U.K. and Australia. But don't worry if you're on holiday while they're on — because you can watch 2023 MLS Cup play-off live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Many of MLS' big hitters remain – LAFC, Orlando City, Columbus Crew and Seattle Sounders – even if Miami, Messi and Co. aren't, so keep reading to find out who's playing and when.

If you're not sure of your best options for getting a 2023 MLS Cup play-off live stream, we have all the details you need on this page, including details of the Apple TV Plus MLS Plan.

Apple TV is available as an app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and on smart TVs, streaming devices, games consoles and set-top boxes. You can also watch on the web, including on Android, Windows PC and Chrome OS devices.

How to watch 2023 MLS Cup Playoff live stream with a free trial

Great news for soccer fans worldwide – you can catch all the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs action live on Apple TV Plus with an MLS Season Pass or by paying monthly. There's even a one-month free trial available until the end of October, just select whether you want to a rolling monthly contract or to pay for the MLS Season Pass for the rest of the 2023 campaign at checkout. Check out our Apple TV Plus free trials for more information. So, what's the cost? In the U.S., viewers can get access to every MLS game for $14.99 per month or, if you can go for an MLS Season Pass, $29 for the rest of the 2023 campaign, which continues until 9th December. The plan doesn't include the standard Apple TV Plus, but if you already subscribe to Apple's movie and television service, that fee drops to $12.99 per month or $25 for the season. In the UK it's £14.99 for pay monthly, reduced to £12.99 if you already have Apple TV Plus, with the MLS Season Pass coming in at £25. Meanwhile, if you live in Australia, the monthly plan will set you back AU $22.99, reduced to AU $19.99 if you already have Apple TV Plus. Also, if you're lucky enough to have an Optus Sports subscription, you have free access to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV Plus.

MLS Cup Playoffs explained

The MLS Cup Playoffs hit hard. An entire season's toil and graft comes down to six weeks and 24 games of pure soccer action which, last season, went down to the last kick (or in this case, header) of the campaign thanks to Gareth Bale's late LAFC equalizer, followed by his side's penalty shootout win.

Things began on Wednesday with the Wildcard Round with the New York Red Bulls and Sporting Kansas City getting the better of Charlotte FC and San Jose Earthquakes.

The first pair are now through to Round 1, where they meet their conference's top-ranked sides. The de-facto quarter-finals are best-of-three, with the deciding game played at the field of whoever finished the regular season highest. From then on, it's a straight knockout, with one-match Conference Semi-Finals, then Finals, before the winners of each conference meet in the 2023 MLS Cup final on December 9.

How to watch 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

2023 MLS Cup Playoffs schedule & FAQ

Which teams are in the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs? Nine teams from each conference have qualified for the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and, incredibly, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami isn't one of them. So you know all the runners and riders, we've listed the 18 qualifiers below, running from most points won in the regular season to fewest... MLS Eastern Conference

1 FC Cincinnati

2 Orlando City

3 Columbus Crew

4 Philadelphia Union

5 New England Revolution

6 Atlanta United

7 Nashville

8 New York Red Bulls

9 Charlotte FC MLS Western Conference

1 St. Louis City

2 Seattle Sounders FC

3 Los Angeles FC

4 Houston Dynamo

5 Real Salt Lake

6 Vancouver Whitecaps

7 FC Dallas

8 Sporting Kansas City

9 San Jose Earthquakes

What are the fixtures for Round 1? ROUND 1 (all best of three ) Eastern Conference FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls

Game 1 @ FC Cincinnati: Sunday, October 29

Game 2 @ New York Red Bulls: Tuesday, November 7

Game 3 @ FC Cincinnati (if required): Sunday, November 12, if required Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC

Game 1 @ Orlando City: Monday, October 30

Game 2 @ Nashville SC: Tuesday, November 7

Game 3 @ Orlando City (if necessary): Sunday, November 12 Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United

Game 1 @ Columbus Crew: Wednesday, November 1

Game 2 @ Atlanta United: Tuesday, November 7

Game 3 @ Columbus Crew (if necessary): Sunday, November 12 Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution

Game 1 @ Philadelphia Union: Saturday, October 28

Game 2 @ New England Revolution: Wednesday, November 8

Game 3 @ Philadelphia Union (if necessary): Sunday, November 12 Western Conference St. Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City

Game 1 @ St. Louis City: Sunday, October 29

Game 2 @ Sporting Kansas City vs St Louis City: Sunday, November 5

Game 3 @ St. Louis City (if necessary): Saturday, November 11 Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas

Game 1 @ Seattle Sounders: Monday, October 30

Game 2 @ FC Dallas: Saturday, November 4

Game 3 @ Seattle Sounders (if necessary): Friday, November 10 LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Game 1 @ LAFC: Saturday, October 28

Game 2 @ Vancouver Whitecaps: Sunday, November 5

Game 3 @ LAFC (if necessary): Thursday, November 9 Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake

Game 1 @ Houston Dynamo: Sunday, October 29

Game 2 @ Real Salt Lake: Monday, November 6

Game 3 @ Houston Dynamo (if necessary): Saturday, November 11

Which teams have won the most MLS Cups? LA Galaxy has lifted the famous MLS Cup more often than any other teams, with five wins. The most recent came in 2014. The Galaxy has also appeared in the final more often than anyone else, having finished runners-up on four occasions. D.C. United comes in second with four MLS Cup titles.