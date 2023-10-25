How to watch MLS Cup Playoffs: live stream the games with a free trial
Messi's Miami may be absent but there's lots of MLS to come
It's starting to feel much more like fall, which in the U.S. soccer world can only mean one thing – it's time for the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. The big news is that not even Lionel Messi could inspire a reversal in Inter Miami's fortunes, but there's still plenty of top action and drama ahead with Round 1 of the Playoffs beginning this weekend. Don't miss!
► Round 1: 28 October – 12 November
Streaming: Apple TV Plus
Free trials: Apple TV Plus free trials
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
Below, are all the details for the 2023 MLS Cup Playoff streaming services in the U.S., U.K. and Australia. But don't worry if you're on holiday while they're on — because you can watch 2023 MLS Cup play-off live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
Many of MLS' big hitters remain – LAFC, Orlando City, Columbus Crew and Seattle Sounders – even if Miami, Messi and Co. aren't, so keep reading to find out who's playing and when.
If you're not sure of your best options for getting a 2023 MLS Cup play-off live stream, we have all the details you need on this page, including details of the Apple TV Plus MLS Plan.
Apple TV is available as an app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and on smart TVs, streaming devices, games consoles and set-top boxes. You can also watch on the web, including on Android, Windows PC and Chrome OS devices.
How to watch 2023 MLS Cup Playoff live stream with a free trial
Great news for soccer fans worldwide – you can catch all the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs action live on Apple TV Plus with an MLS Season Pass or by paying monthly.
There's even a one-month free trial available until the end of October, just select whether you want to a rolling monthly contract or to pay for the MLS Season Pass for the rest of the 2023 campaign at checkout. Check out our Apple TV Plus free trials for more information.
So, what's the cost? In the U.S., viewers can get access to every MLS game for $14.99 per month or, if you can go for an MLS Season Pass, $29 for the rest of the 2023 campaign, which continues until 9th December. The plan doesn't include the standard Apple TV Plus, but if you already subscribe to Apple's movie and television service, that fee drops to $12.99 per month or $25 for the season.
In the UK it's £14.99 for pay monthly, reduced to £12.99 if you already have Apple TV Plus, with the MLS Season Pass coming in at £25.
Meanwhile, if you live in Australia, the monthly plan will set you back AU $22.99, reduced to AU $19.99 if you already have Apple TV Plus. Also, if you're lucky enough to have an Optus Sports subscription, you have free access to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV Plus.
MLS Cup Playoffs explained
The MLS Cup Playoffs hit hard. An entire season's toil and graft comes down to six weeks and 24 games of pure soccer action which, last season, went down to the last kick (or in this case, header) of the campaign thanks to Gareth Bale's late LAFC equalizer, followed by his side's penalty shootout win.
Things began on Wednesday with the Wildcard Round with the New York Red Bulls and Sporting Kansas City getting the better of Charlotte FC and San Jose Earthquakes.
The first pair are now through to Round 1, where they meet their conference's top-ranked sides. The de-facto quarter-finals are best-of-three, with the deciding game played at the field of whoever finished the regular season highest. From then on, it's a straight knockout, with one-match Conference Semi-Finals, then Finals, before the winners of each conference meet in the 2023 MLS Cup final on December 9.
How to watch 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs from anywhere with a VPN
You can watch the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!
Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.
Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
- Download the app at ExpressVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
2023 MLS Cup Playoffs schedule & FAQ
Which teams are in the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs?
Nine teams from each conference have qualified for the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and, incredibly, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami isn't one of them.
So you know all the runners and riders, we've listed the 18 qualifiers below, running from most points won in the regular season to fewest...
MLS Eastern Conference
1 FC Cincinnati
2 Orlando City
3 Columbus Crew
4 Philadelphia Union
5 New England Revolution
6 Atlanta United
7 Nashville
8 New York Red Bulls
9 Charlotte FC
MLS Western Conference
1 St. Louis City
2 Seattle Sounders FC
3 Los Angeles FC
4 Houston Dynamo
5 Real Salt Lake
6 Vancouver Whitecaps
7 FC Dallas
8 Sporting Kansas City
9 San Jose Earthquakes
What are the fixtures for Round 1?
ROUND 1 (all best of three )
Eastern Conference
FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls
Game 1 @ FC Cincinnati: Sunday, October 29
Game 2 @ New York Red Bulls: Tuesday, November 7
Game 3 @ FC Cincinnati (if required): Sunday, November 12, if required
Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC
Game 1 @ Orlando City: Monday, October 30
Game 2 @ Nashville SC: Tuesday, November 7
Game 3 @ Orlando City (if necessary): Sunday, November 12
Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United
Game 1 @ Columbus Crew: Wednesday, November 1
Game 2 @ Atlanta United: Tuesday, November 7
Game 3 @ Columbus Crew (if necessary): Sunday, November 12
Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution
Game 1 @ Philadelphia Union: Saturday, October 28
Game 2 @ New England Revolution: Wednesday, November 8
Game 3 @ Philadelphia Union (if necessary): Sunday, November 12
Western Conference
St. Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City
Game 1 @ St. Louis City: Sunday, October 29
Game 2 @ Sporting Kansas City vs St Louis City: Sunday, November 5
Game 3 @ St. Louis City (if necessary): Saturday, November 11
Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas
Game 1 @ Seattle Sounders: Monday, October 30
Game 2 @ FC Dallas: Saturday, November 4
Game 3 @ Seattle Sounders (if necessary): Friday, November 10
LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps
Game 1 @ LAFC: Saturday, October 28
Game 2 @ Vancouver Whitecaps: Sunday, November 5
Game 3 @ LAFC (if necessary): Thursday, November 9
Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake
Game 1 @ Houston Dynamo: Sunday, October 29
Game 2 @ Real Salt Lake: Monday, November 6
Game 3 @ Houston Dynamo (if necessary): Saturday, November 11
Which teams have won the most MLS Cups?
LA Galaxy has lifted the famous MLS Cup more often than any other teams, with five wins. The most recent came in 2014. The Galaxy has also appeared in the final more often than anyone else, having finished runners-up on four occasions.
D.C. United comes in second with four MLS Cup titles.
Who are the favorites for the MLS Cup?
FC Cincinnati may not have the star names of some of its more illustrious rivals, but The Garys dominated this season's Eastern Conference and won the division by a whopping six points. Cincinnati was also the first MLS team to qualify for the playoffs, way back on August 30, and has taken home the Supporters' Shield as the side to have finished top of the overall table at the completion of the regular season.
St. Louis City, meanwhile, is a good bet over in the Western Conference, having topped that division ahead of Seattle Sounders. Captain Roman Burki is a Switzerland international and provides excellent experience.
Elsewhere, look no further than LAFC. The defending champions have been unable to replicate their 2022 form, but in captain Carlos Vela and for World Cup-winning defender Giorgio Chiellini they the elite experience to go far in any competition.
