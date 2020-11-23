New movies on Amazon Prime

We’ve all been thirsting for new releases now that theaters are less-than-preferred for pandemic movie watching audiences, but sometimes it feels really nice to watch a familiar favorite. Amazon Prime is notorious for obtaining a wide variety of titles for its subscribers, and their newest acquisitions are no exception. Between classic franchises and award-winning greats, there's surely something for everyone. Here are ten new arrivals absolutely worth your viewing pleasure.

28 Days Later (2002)

The film that reinvented the zombie* subgenre, Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later is an absolute masterclass in horror filmmaking. Unlike most zombie films that came before it, Boyle’s approach of a character driven story dealing with a post-apocalyptic fallout set the groundwork for future juggernauts like The Walking Dead. It’s a terrifying look into how humans surely are not equipped to deal with an easily transmittable worldwide infection, and how building an empathetic community is the true key to existence.

*Yes, yes, we know. They aren’t technically zombies, they’re humans infected with the rage virus that run fast and rip humans to shreds. We got it.

The James Bond Collection

This is cheating a little bit, but asking someone to pick a favorite Bond film is like asking them to choose between children. Likely due to the recent passing of actor Sean Connery, Amazon Prime is currently streaming You Only Live Twice, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Diamonds are Forever, Thunderball, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Octopussy, Live and Let Die, The Living Daylights, A View to Kill, Moonraker, The Man With the Golden Gun, License to Kill, For Your Eyes Only, and The World is Not Enough. Is it the entire Bond series? No. But it’s sixty percent of them and that’s a great way to get your Bond fix without breaking the bank.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)

The sole new release on this list, the highly anticipated sequel to Borat is streaming free for any Prime subscribers. Fourteen years after our first introduction to Sacha Baron Cohen’s flagship character, Borat Sagdiyev is back in America with the goal of offering his daughter as a gift to the “Vice Premiere,” Mike Pence. Some of the comedic schtick overstays its welcome, but overall, the return of Borat is as biting and revealing as the first. The Rudy Giuliani scene is just as leering and creepy as expected and worth the view alone.

Boyz N The Hood (1991)

Once upon a time in South Central Los Angeles, John Singleton’s coming-of-age drama would lead him to become the first African-American and youngest person to ever nab a Best Director nomination at the Academy Awards. The film launched the careers of Cuba Gooding Jr. and Nia Long, and provided the first prominent film roles for both Ice Cube and Angela Bassett. It’s difficult to encapsulate just how groundbreaking this film is, and the fact it’s available to watch for free for subscribers is truly a gift. “Either they don’t know...don’t show...or don’t care about what’s going on in the hood.”

Force Majeure (2014)

A lot of people think they know what they’d do in the face of an emergency, but until a person is put in a position to trigger their fight/flight/freeze response, it’s impossible to know for sure. Well, this is a movie about a man who straight up abandons his entire family in the face of an avalanche and must deal with the fall-out of his family surviving...and thereby knowing he put his survival ahead of theirs. This moment serves as a catalyst for this Swedish dark comedy shortlisted for the 2014 Academy Awards.

Maximum Overdrive (1986)

Stephen King is one of the greatest creators of horror literature of all time, and he also directed one of the most bonkers ridiculous films of all time. Loosely based on his short story “Trucks,” all man-made machines spontaneously develop a mind of their own and enact revenge on civilization after a mysterious comet passes over earth. The film was panned upon release, but has since gained a cult following for its campy performances, larger than life mechanical threats, and a soundtrack from AC/DC. It’s a great screw-off movie, and a whole lot of fun.

Robocop (1987)

It shouldn’t need to be explained why Robocop is a quintessential movie pick, but for those unaware, Robocop is the only pro law enforcement movie humanity has ever and will ever need. Paul Verhoeven’s film starring Peter Weller as a deceased Detroit police officer resurrected as a half robot supercop provided telling commentary on the failure of “tough on crime” policies, and is sadly just as relevant today as it was over three decades ago.

The Twilight Saga

Despite its massive popularity, the Twilight saga is arguably the most maligned film series of all time. Despite this, even the greatest haters of the film during its heyday (this writer included) seem to have come around to enjoy the series as the messy, ridiculous, camp gem it never intended on being. Come for the overly saturated blue color correction, stay for vampire baseball.

Wild Things (1998)

The Blockbuster video rental that jump started puberty for a generation, Wild Things is an exploitation thriller starring Denise Richards, Matt Dillon, Bill Murray, Kevin Bacon, and Neve Campbell (sporting an iconic dark lip). There's been a resurgence of popularity surrounding this title, possibly due to its appearance on Hulu's Pen15. Regardless, t’s a movie so sleazy it makes Lifetime movies blush, and yet something about it remains enigmatic after all these years.

Working Girl (1988)

While the gender politics are a little questionable for a 2020 audience, Working Girl completely changed the game for women-centered comedies, and heavily influenced a generation of women in the workforce. All three main performers—Melanie Griffith, Sigourney Weaver, and Joan Cusack—were all nominated for Oscars for their performances, and for good reason. Turn on some Carly Simon, put in your best shoulder padded blazer, and get to workin’ girl. Glass ceiling? Smash ceiling.