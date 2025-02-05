Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Mystery movie

Alison Sweeney is back on the case in Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery on Hallmark Mystery. This time around, a murder on the set of Hannah's favorite reality show leads her to look for clues at The Cookie Jar.

This is the first time we've seen Hannah since October 2024's A Sprinkle of Deceit and April 2024's One Bad Apple.

Here's everything we know about Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.

Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premieres Thursday, February 6, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.

For those UK mystery fans hoping to watch, we don't have a release date in the UK just yet but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.

Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premise

Here's the official synopsis of Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery from Hallmark Mystery:

"Hannah’s favorite reality show takes over The Cookie Jar. When the producer is found dead, Hannah and Norman team up to track down the killer. Chad invites Hannah to court."

Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery cast

A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery features Hallmark frequent flyers Alison Sweeney (Love & Jane, Days of Our Lives) as baker and sleuth Hannah Swensen and Victor Webster (Mystery on Mistletoe Lane, The Wedding Veil Journey) as Chad.

Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery trailer

Ready to start hunting for clues? Take a look at the preview of Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery below.