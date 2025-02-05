Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Mystery movie
Hannah Swensen is on the case again in an all-new mystery.
Alison Sweeney is back on the case in Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery on Hallmark Mystery. This time around, a murder on the set of Hannah's favorite reality show leads her to look for clues at The Cookie Jar.
This is the first time we've seen Hannah since October 2024's A Sprinkle of Deceit and April 2024's One Bad Apple.
Here's everything we know about Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.
Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery release date
Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premieres Thursday, February 6, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.
For those UK mystery fans hoping to watch, we don't have a release date in the UK just yet but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.
Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.
Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premise
Here's the official synopsis of Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery from Hallmark Mystery:
"Hannah’s favorite reality show takes over The Cookie Jar. When the producer is found dead, Hannah and Norman team up to track down the killer. Chad invites Hannah to court."
Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery cast
A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery features Hallmark frequent flyers Alison Sweeney (Love & Jane, Days of Our Lives) as baker and sleuth Hannah Swensen and Victor Webster (Mystery on Mistletoe Lane, The Wedding Veil Journey) as Chad.
Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery trailer
Ready to start hunting for clues? Take a look at the preview of Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery below.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I would have loved to see Ralph Fiennes get an Oscar nom for The Menu, now streaming on Netflix
Anaconda: release date, cast and everything we know about the Jack Black movie