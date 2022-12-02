Meet The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday cast: who's who on the competition show

Fans of the Great British Bake Off know just how entertaining it truly is to watch competitors on the series whip out their best skills and tricks to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, which is no easy feat. Well, now the show concept gets a new twist with The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday.

The Roku Original series not only sees Hollywood and Leith tasting all the desserts prepared under pressure (with Hollywood reserving his highly-sought-after handshake for only the very best baked goods), but viewers get to watch American celebrities severe as the actual contestants. There are also two recognizable faces taking to hosting duties.

So, just who is brave enough to step in this reinvented tent? Here's the cast of The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday.

The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday judges

Paul Hollywood

Paul Hollywood hardly needs an introduction to fans of The Great British Bake Off. He's been a judge and staple of the show since 2010. Hollywood has also been seen in The American Baking Competition, The Great American Baking Show and Paul Hollywood's Pies and Puds.

Before he became known for his kitchen critiques, he worked as head baker in The Dorchester, Chester Grosvenor and Spa and the Cliveden Hotel.

Prue Leith

Prue Leith is also famous for her time on The Great British Bake Off, having joined the show in 2017. Before then, she served as a judge on the Great British Menu and can be seen on My Kitchen Rules and Junior Bake Off.

Prior to becoming a TV star, Leith was a party and event caterer, restauranteur and was the first woman appointed to the British Railways Board. She was also a successful food columnist for publications like the Daily Mail and The Guardian.

The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday hosts

Ellie Kemper

If you've watched The Office, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt or Bridesmaids, then you're familiar with Ellie Kemper. Kemper is an Emmy-nominated actress and was most recently seen in Home Sweet Home Alone.

Zach Cherry

Zach Cherry (Image credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Zach Cherry has proved he has quite the acting chops starring as Dylan in Severance. His voice should also be recognizable as he voices Wolf in Duncanville and Ben Carson in Our Cartoon President. Just to add, Cherry was Klev in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday contestants

Chloe Fineman

For many TV watchers, Chloe Fineman is recognizable for her work in Saturday Night Live. She joined the cast in 2019 during the show's 45th season and has spoofed other celebrities including Britney Spears, Drew Barrymore, Nancy Pelosi and Nicole Kidman.

Outside of the realm of SNL, Fineman has voiced Leah Birch in Big Mouth, was recently seen as Natalie in the Father of the Bride remake and Emily in the Netflix film Home Team.

In terms of her baking chops, it doesn't sound like she's that skilled. In a People (opens in new tab) article, she admitted that she tends to burn things, although she knows how to bake yams.

Nat Faxon

Nat Faxon (Image credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Nat Faxon is an actor and an Oscar-winning writer (The Descendants). He's been seen in a number of shows in 2022. He was Arthur in the Apple TV Plus series Loot, Marshall in A League of Their Own, Bob Haldeman in Gaslit, The Swede in Our Flag Means Death and Neville in The Conners.

D'Arcy Carden

D'Arcy Carden is perhaps best known for playing Janet in the Emmy-nominated show The Good Place and Natalie in the Emmy-winning series Barry. Outside of these critically acclaimed programs, she's voiced Linda in Dragons: The Nine Realms and Sophia in American Dad!, starred as Rebekah in Bombshell and was recently spotted in the Prime Video offerings A League of Their Own and The People We Hate at the Wedding.

Joel Kim Booster

Joel Kim Booster is another Loot star, playing the character of Nicholas. However, he's probably most known these days for writing and starring in the hit film Fire Island. When he's not acting, you can see him revert to his entertainment roots doing stand-up comedy.

Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy is a young talent in the TV and movies but is making quite the name for herself. On YouTube she's starred in the series Escape the Night and on Hulu in the series Freakish. This past summer she was sitting alongside popstars Shakira and Nick Jonas at the judges' table in Dancing with Myself.

Now if we were guessing, we'd say Liza is a favorite to win the competition. Not only has she served as the host of Chopped Next Gen and a guest judge on Sugar Rush Christmas, but she also cooks. Check out a video she did for Dior.

Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch (Image credit: Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Marshawn Lynch is the only contestant that is from the sports world. The former NFL star is a Super Bowl winner and played for the Seattle Seahawks, the Buffalo Bills and the Oakland Raiders during his career. Outside of football, Lynch has guest-starred in a few TV shows including Westworld, Murderville and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Judging by the series trailer, we have some doubts about how far Lynch will make it in the competition. Take a look at him asking, "Is this whisking?"

The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday is available to watch on The Roku Channel.