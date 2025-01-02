Why 2025 is going to be the best TV year ever

2025 is going to be the best TV year ever. I know, it's a bold statement at the start of a new year, but it's true. There are so many shows either debuting or returning to our TV screens in 2025 that fans are in for a big treat. The biggest problem won't be what to watch but rather how to watch it all. The WTW team picked the 15 shows we can't wait to see in 2025, but the list just scratches the surface of what's coming.

It's not just new and returning network dramas. We're talking big names, big franchises and huge concepts. It really feels like it's the biggest year for TV because the stars have aligned that way; either things were already in the works for 2025 or production delays (remember the 2024 Writers and Screen Actors Guild strikes that shut down film and TV production for months) led to pushing shows to later premiere dates. Whatever the case, with so many new and returning shows coming up, 2025 is will no doubt be a veritable feast for our TV-viewing sensibilities.

I'll never forget when The Last of Us aired the final episode of its first season in March 2023. HBO quickly announced the apocalyptic series based on the bestselling video game would return for a second season...in 2025. 2025! At the time I thought there was no way it could possibly take that long for the show to return, even with all of the CGI and post-production work that goes into a series of that magnitude. But at long last, 2025 has finally arrived, and The Last of Us season 2 will grace our TV screens at some point this year (the actual release date is not available as of this writing).

That's just one of the many big shows premiering this year. Whet your appetite with a look at this list of some of the others we're excited about:

Not only is that not a complete list, but we're not even talking about all of the new and returning reality shows and the mid-season returns of favorite new shows like Doctor Odyssey, Elsbeth season 2 and Matlock, nor are we talking about the new seasons of those same shows coming in the fall (pending their renewal, of course).

What this means is that our TVs will be chock full of quality programming all year long. We won't be limited to the traditional TV season from fall to spring, as there are too many shows to be contained to any one season. That said, though we're still awaiting some release dates we're almost certainly guaranteed to have at least one must-watch show on every week of the year!