How to stream the 2019 Hallmark Channel Christmas movies if you don't have cable
Wait — there are only two dozen of them this year?
For many, it's an annual tradition. On weekends (OK, weekdays during Thanksgiving week) we curl up maybe by ourselves, or maybe with someone else. Pour a glass of wine. Light a fire. And we cry. Sob, even.
The 10th anniversary of the Hallmark Channel Countdown To Christmas is upon us.
Mock if you must, but there's absolutely nothing wrong with engaging in a little feel-good holiday entertainment. And that's exactly what the Hallmark Christmas Movies are. No monsters. No (real) scandals. Just a couple hours to sit back, let the mind rest, and watch some of the hardest-working actors in Hollywood do their thing. (Yes, you'll be surprised at some of the big names you see in these shows.)
Two things you need to know here: How to watch, and when to watch. We'll take care of those thusly:
- Streaming services with Hallmark Channel
- The 2019 Countdown to Christmas Schedule
What streaming services have the Hallmark Channel?
The question, then, is how do you watch the Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas if you don't have cable? It depends on which streaming service you're using.
The Hallmark Channel (as well as its spinoffs) is available on Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, AT&T TV Now, Fubo TV, Philo, and frndly TV.
|Sling TV
|PSVue
|AT&T TV Now
|Fubo TV
|Philo
|frndly TV
|Hallmark Channel
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Hallmark Drama
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
Which service is right for you, then? All of them. You can't really go wrong. Each has its own merits — and its own list of channels. So you'll need to do a little homework. But we can get you started.
Sling TV - Sling Orange or Sling Blue
- The cost: $25 a month after your first month for $15
- Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more
- But you'll need an "extra": Whether you opt for Sling Orange or Sling Blue — or both — the only way to get the Hallmark Channel and its associates is with one of the "Lifestyle Extra" add-ons. It's $5 a month.
- What channels do you get? In addition to the Hallmark Channel, you'll also get: Cooking Channel, DIY Network, FYI, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Lifetime Movie Network, Oxygen, VH1, WE TV, Z Living HD.
More on Sling TV:
Sling Orange or Blue
The Slinger Option
You'll need an add-on
Sling's a great streaming service because it offers up all kinds of options beyond the basic Orange and Blue plans. To get the Hallmark Channel, you'll need the Lifestyle Extra, too, for $5 a month.
Fubo TV
- The cost: Fubo TV's "standard" plan runs $55 a month. (You'll get a little break the first month.)
- Watch Fubo TV on: Just about every major device, including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, web browsers.
Fubo TV
Hallmark on Fubo
A great Christmas gift
Not only is Fubo TV a great way to watch the 10th anniversary of the Hallmark Countdown to Christmas — it's also one of the only ways to stream sports in 4K in the United States.
AT&T TV Now
- The cost: Hallmark Channel is available on six of AT&T TV Now's plans (it's missing from the Spanish-language plan), so you can get it for as little as $50 a month.
- Watch AT&T TV Now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers
More on AT&T TV Now:
AT&T TV Now
Plus is all you need
Hallmark at a bargain
AT&T TV Now's plans run the gamut, from the $50-a-month Plus plan all the way up to $135 a month for the Ultimate plan. The good news is you get Hallmark Channel on all of them.
PlayStation Vue - Core Plan
- The cost: $55 a month after a free trial
- Watch PlayStation Vue on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation 3 and 4, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Tablets and web browsers
PlayStation Vue is another full-service option, with just about as many channels as anyone, a full range of plan options, ranging from $50 to $85 a month. But you'll need at least the $55-a-month Core plan if you want the Hallmark Channel.
More on PlayStation Vue:
- How to subscribe to PlayStation Vue
PlayStation Vue
Hallmark on PSVue
A number of great options
Three of the four PlayStation Vue plans include Hallmark Channel, so you can get it for as low as $55 a month, or as high as $85 a month.
Philo
- The cost: $20 a month. That's it. No other plans.
- Watch it on: Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Android phones and tablets, iOS devices
Philo is one of the least expensive streaming services out there, with nearly five dozen channels. And that includes the Hallmark Channel.
Philo TV
Easy does it
Simple live and on-demand TV
Philo does things the easy way. One plan. One price. Nearly five dozen channels for just $20 a month.
Frndly TV
- The cost: Just $6 a month. (Yes, you read that right.)
- Watch it on: Roku players and TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, iOS and Android, or with a web browser.
frndly TV
The cheapest option
There's nothing to it
Frndly TV is one of the newest players, and its list of channels is meager. But it does include Hallmark Channel in standard definition for just $6 a month. For HD you'll need to go up to $8 a month, which still isn't bad.
The 2019 Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas Schedule
All movies start at 8 p.m. Eastern,
- Oct. 26: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
- Nov. 2: Merry & Bright
- Nov. 3: Christmas Scavenger
- Nov. 9: Picture a Perfect Christmas
- Nov. 10: The Mistletoe Secret
- Nov. 16: Christmas Under The Stars
- Nov. 17: Write Before Christmas
- Nov. 23: Christmas at Graceland: Home For The Holidays
- Nov. 24: A Gift To Remember 2: Cherished Memories
- Nov. 25: A Christmas Duet
- Nov. 26: The Christmas Club
- Nov. 27: Double Holiday
- Nov. 28: Check Inn To Christmas
- Nov. 29: Christmas At The Plaza
- Nov. 30: Christmas In Rome
- Dec. 1: Christmas Town
- Dec. 7: A Christmas Love Story (A Hallmark Hall of Fame Presentation)
- Dec. 8: Christmas At Dollywood
- Dec. 14: Christmas In Evergreen: Tidings Of Joy
- Dec. 15: Holiday Date
- Dec. 21: It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
- Dec. 22: Alice In Christmasland
- Dec. 25: When Calls The Heart Christmas
- Dec. 28: New Year, New Me
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.