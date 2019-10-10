How to stream the 2019 Hallmark Channel Christmas movies if you don't have cable

For many, it's an annual tradition. On weekends (OK, weekdays during Thanksgiving week) we curl up maybe by ourselves, or maybe with someone else. Pour a glass of wine. Light a fire. And we cry. Sob, even.

The 10th anniversary of the Hallmark Channel Countdown To Christmas is upon us.

Mock if you must, but there's absolutely nothing wrong with engaging in a little feel-good holiday entertainment. And that's exactly what the Hallmark Christmas Movies are. No monsters. No (real) scandals. Just a couple hours to sit back, let the mind rest, and watch some of the hardest-working actors in Hollywood do their thing. (Yes, you'll be surprised at some of the big names you see in these shows.)

Two things you need to know here: How to watch, and when to watch. We'll take care of those thusly:

Streaming services with Hallmark Channel

The 2019 Countdown to Christmas Schedule

What streaming services have the Hallmark Channel?

The question, then, is how do you watch the Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas if you don't have cable? It depends on which streaming service you're using.

The Hallmark Channel (as well as its spinoffs) is available on Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, AT&T TV Now, Fubo TV, Philo, and frndly TV.

Sling TV PSVue AT&T TV Now Fubo TV Philo frndly TV Hallmark Channel x x x x x x Hallmark Drama x x x x x Hallmark Movies & Mysteries x x x x x x

Which service is right for you, then? All of them. You can't really go wrong. Each has its own merits — and its own list of channels. So you'll need to do a little homework. But we can get you started.

Sling TV - Sling Orange or Sling Blue

The cost: $25 a month after your first month for $15

$25 a month after your first month for $15 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more But you'll need an "extra": Whether you opt for Sling Orange or Sling Blue — or both — the only way to get the Hallmark Channel and its associates is with one of the "Lifestyle Extra" add-ons. It's $5 a month.

Whether you opt for Sling Orange or Sling Blue — or both — the only way to get the Hallmark Channel and its associates is with one of the "Lifestyle Extra" add-ons. It's $5 a month. What channels do you get? In addition to the Hallmark Channel, you'll also get: Cooking Channel, DIY Network, FYI, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Lifetime Movie Network, Oxygen, VH1, WE TV, Z Living HD.

Fubo TV

The cost: Fubo TV's "standard" plan runs $55 a month. (You'll get a little break the first month.)

Fubo TV's "standard" plan runs $55 a month. (You'll get a little break the first month.) Watch Fubo TV on: Just about every major device, including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, web browsers.

AT&T TV Now

The cost: Hallmark Channel is available on six of AT&T TV Now's plans (it's missing from the Spanish-language plan), so you can get it for as little as $50 a month.

Hallmark Channel is available on six of AT&T TV Now's plans (it's missing from the Spanish-language plan), so you can get it for as little as $50 a month. Watch AT&T TV Now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers

PlayStation Vue - Core Plan

The cost: $55 a month after a free trial

$55 a month after a free trial Watch PlayStation Vue on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation 3 and 4, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Tablets and web browsers

PlayStation Vue is another full-service option, with just about as many channels as anyone, a full range of plan options, ranging from $50 to $85 a month. But you'll need at least the $55-a-month Core plan if you want the Hallmark Channel.

Philo

The cost: $20 a month. That's it. No other plans.

$20 a month. That's it. No other plans. Watch it on: Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Android phones and tablets, iOS devices

Philo is one of the least expensive streaming services out there, with nearly five dozen channels. And that includes the Hallmark Channel.

Frndly TV

The cost: Just $6 a month. (Yes, you read that right.)

Just $6 a month. (Yes, you read that right.) Watch it on: Roku players and TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, iOS and Android, or with a web browser.

The 2019 Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas Schedule

All movies start at 8 p.m. Eastern,