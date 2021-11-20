How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix live anywhere in the world

Need to know where to watch the Qatar Grand Prix? We've put together this guide to ensure you can keep up with the next leg of the 2021 F1 Championship on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Previously, Lewis Hamilton reduced Max Verstappen's lead in the battle for the Championship by securing victory in Sao Paulo at the Brazilian Grand Prix last weekend.

The Brazil GP was full of tension for the top two drivers; Verstappen earned himself a €50,000 fine for touching and inspecting Hamilton's car during parc ferme and Hamilton was disqualified from the qualifying race despite coming in first.

Even with the drama before the race, Hamilton put in an incredible performance. Due to a second infraction, he began the race in 10th place after finishing fifth in the Sprint on Saturday, but he fought his way forward as the race wore on before finally speeding past Verstappen on lap 59 to bring home a vital win.

Hamilton's win shrunk Verstappen's lead to just 14 points; will he continue to close that gap in Qatar? Here's how to watch the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix so you don't miss out on what's sure to be another exciting race...

How to watch the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix live anywhere in the world

There's a handy way to watch your favorite shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

With a VPN, you can get around the normal digital barriers by changing your IP address. This means you can watch what you want even if you're away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which will let your change your IP address on whichever device you want to make sure you can stream the Qatar GP online.

ExpressVPN is available on laptops, smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones and will make your device think it's in a different part of the world to ensure you can tune in to the next race.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs available right now. Not only is it straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it for a month without paying a penny and if you sign up for the annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

MORE: How to stream every F1 GP live online

How to stream the Qatar GP on F1 TV

If you've not already heard of F1 TV, it's the in-house subscription service dedicated to all things Formula 1; if you're obsessed with the F1

If you want to watch all the action from Sao Paulo on F1 TV, you'll want to subscribe to the more expensive tier, F1 TV Pro. F1 TV Pro costs $10 a month, but you can save $40 if you pay up-front for the yearly plan.

With this tier, you can tune into full, live sessions without commercial breaks from every single Grand Prix, including the Qatar GP. You'll also be able to switch between the official live feed and any of the 20 onboard car cameras.

Keep in mind that F1 TV packages in some regions (including the UK) do not come with live coverage. If you're planning on watching the Qatar Grand Prix in the UK, you'll need to head elsewhere; read on to find out where.

How to watch the 2021 Qatar GP in the US

ESPN has been providing comprehensive F1 coverage throughout the 2021 F1 season, so it's no surprise that you'll find the Qatar GP on ESPN on Sunday, Nov. 21.

If you're a cord-cutter, there's plenty of options for where to watch the next race. We think that the best option for F1 fans is Sling TV. With Sling Orange, you can grab access to 32 channels (including ESPN) for $35 a month — if you sign up right now, you can even grab your first month for just $10!

If you want a more comprehensive package, we recommend fuboTV. FuboTV offers a variety of plans starting from $64.99 a month. The cheapest plan will get you ESPN along with ABC, NBCSN, and over 100 channels to keep you entertained year-round. Plus, you can even try fuboTV with a free trial.

How to watch the 2021 Qatar GP in the UK

You'll find the Qatar Grand Prix on Sky SportsF1 in the UK. Sky holds the rights to F1 broadcasts in the region, so you'll need to tune either live on Sky's dedicated F1 channel or via the Sky Go app if you want to watch the F1 this Sunday.

If you don't have access to Sky, your next best option to watch Formula 1 in the UK is by grabbing a NOW TV Sports Pass.