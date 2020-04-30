Everything new on Amazon Prime Video in May 2020

Source: Amazon Studios Janelle Monáe stars in the second season of "Homecoming," streaming May 22 on Amazon Prime Video. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

You'd be right to wonder how Amazon Prime Video could follow up on a month that continued the ridiculously beautiful Tales From the Loop . But it looks like it's going to manage to do exactly that in May 2020, with a pretty large number of standout originals.

Let's just get right to it, shall we?

Upload: From Emmy-Award winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) comes Upload, a new sci-fi comedy series set in a technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers and automated grocery stores are the norm. Uniquely, humans can choose to be "uploaded" into a virtual afterlife when they find themselves near-death. The series follows a young app developer, Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), who winds up in the hospital following a self-driving car accident, needing to quickly decide his fate. Streaming May 1

Performed live at the Neptune Theater in Seattle, Jimmy covers his hilarious interactions with immigrant parents, his thoughts on Matt Damon, and whether ghosts will haunt one-bedroom apartments. The Goldfinch: This flick (2019) follows Theodore Decker's (Ansel Elgort) life after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He holds on to a painting as hope from that tragic day. Streaming May 8

This flick (2019) follows Theodore Decker's (Ansel Elgort) life after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He holds on to a painting as hope from that tragic day. Seberg: Inspired by true events about the French New Wave darling and Breathless star, Seberg (2020) follows Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart), who in the late 1960s was targeted by the FBI because of her support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), among others. In Benedict Andrews' noir-ish thriller, Seberg's life and career are destroyed by Hoover's overreaching surveillance and harassment in an effort to suppress and discredit Seberg's activism. Streaming May 15

This is a provocative four-part docuseries that centers on the most notorious murder in the history of the DEA — the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA Agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena. The series tells the story of a fallen hero, the men who killed him, and the one man who risked everything to find out what really happened and why. Homecoming: The critically-acclaimed series Homecoming returns for its second season with a fresh new mystery and an exciting new star: Janelle Monáe. Her character wakes in a rowboat adrift a lake with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is. Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative. Streaming May 22

The critically-acclaimed series Homecoming returns for its second season with a fresh new mystery and an exciting new star: Janelle Monáe. Her character wakes in a rowboat adrift a lake with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is. Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative. The Vast of Night This follows young switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and charismatic radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) as they discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town, and the future, forever. Streaming May 29

Available in May 2020 on Amazon Prime Video

The Hustle (2019) stars Anne Hathaway as Josephine Chesterfield, a glamorous, seductive British woman who has a penchant for defrauding gullible men out of their money, and Rebel Wilson as Penny Rust, a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman who lives to swindle unsuspecting marks. Despite their different methods, the two grifters soon join forces for the ultimate score. Streaming May 7

(2020), a privileged man-child, played by Elijah Wood, arrives at the beautiful and remote coastal cabin of his estranged father, whom he hasn't seen in 30 years. He quickly discovers that not only is his dad a jerk, he also has a shady past that is rushing to catch up with him. Alias (2001-2006) stars Jennifer Garner as Sydney Bristow, a young woman who learns she has a familial history of undercover work and agrees to become an international spy for a supposed secret branch of the CIA. The secrecy complicates her social and love lives, but it's nothing compared to what happens when she finds out her employer has no ties to the CIA. All five seasons streaming May 11

(2015-2019) stars Aidan Turner as Captain Ross Vennor Poldark, a redcoat returning to Cornwall after the American Revolutionary War in 1783, only to find his father dead and his true love about to marry someone else. Clifford the Big Red Dog: Season 2A - Amazon Original series

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 1

10 Fingers of Steel (1973)

A Cadaver Christmas (2011)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)

Who Saw Her Die? (1980)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The '70s (2014)

Fearless Young Boxer (1979)

Five Fingers of Steel (1982)

Friday The 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)

Gloria (2014)

Green Dragon Inn (1977)

House Of D (2005)

Torso (1973)

I Hate Tom Petty (2013)

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)

Inferno (1980)

Night Train Murders (1975)

Seven Deaths In The Cat's Eye (1973)

The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)

Lakeboat (2000)

Daughters of Darkness (1971)

Pathology (2008)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)

Some Kind Of Hero (1982)

Sprung (1997)

The Final Countdown (1980)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Walking Tall (1973)

Upload: Season 1 - Amazon Original series

A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

African Hunters: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Western Ever)

Born to Explore: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Boss: Season 1 (STARZ)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Good Karma Hospital: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

In The Cut: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

Inspector Lewis: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Pinkalicious: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Rosehaven: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Seaside Hotel: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 3

The Durrells: Season 4

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 7

The Hustle (2019)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 8

The Goldfinch - Amazon Original movie (2020)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal - Amazon Original special

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 10

Jack And Jill (2011)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 11

Alias: Seasons 1-5

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 15

Seberg - Amazon Original movie (2020)

The Last Narc: Season 1 - Amazon Original series

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 17

Poldark: Season 5

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 19

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial By Fire (2019)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 22

Rocketman (2019)

Homecoming: Season 2 - Amazon Original series

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 23

Come To Daddy (2020)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 25

The Tracker (2019)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 29

The Vast Of Night - Amazon Original movie (2020)'

Available for Purchase on Prime Video on May 1

Arkansas (2020)

Available for Purchase on Prime Video on May 8

Valley Girl (2020)

New to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video

In Clark Duke's directorial debut, Arkansas (2020), Kyle (Liam Hemsworth) and Swin (Clark Duke) live by the orders of an Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog (Vince Vaugh), whom they've never met. But when a deal goes horribly wrong, the consequences are deadly. Available for purchase and rent May 1

(2020), Kyle (Liam Hemsworth) and Swin (Clark Duke) live by the orders of an Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog (Vince Vaugh), whom they've never met. But when a deal goes horribly wrong, the consequences are deadly. Valley Girl (2020) is a musical adaptation of the 1983 film of the same name starring Jessica Rothe and Alicia Silverstone. Set to a new wave '80s soundtrack, a pair of young lovers from different backgrounds defy their parents and friends to stay together. Available for purchase and rent May 8

Prime Video Channels Sampling

Prime members have access to the first season of select shows on Prime Video Channels at no additional cost to their membership. This list will be refreshed with new shows each month and each first season will only be available for a limited time. Shows streaming May 1 include: