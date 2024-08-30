Labor Day Yellowstone marathon airing every episode of series as fans prepare for season 5 part 2

It's a holiday weekend, but the Duttons aren't taking it easy, as Paramount Network has a Labor Day Yellowstone marathon planned to air on the cable channel starting Friday, August 30, and going through Monday, September 2, airing every episode of Yellowstone to date.

The timing is perfect, as Yellowstone season 5 part 2 is just about two months away from finally premiering (Sunday, November 10), and the first teaser trailer for the new episodes has been released. Whether you just want to relive some of the best episodes of Taylor Sheridan's acclaimed series or have been interested in starting the show, this is the perfect opportunity.

We'll what you need to watch the Labor Day Yellowstone marathon below, but first let's take a look at the complete four-day schedule:

Friday, August 30

Saturday, August 31

Sunday, September 1

Monday, September 2

Paramount Network is available as a cable channel from many traditional pay-TV providers, as well as being included in live TV streaming services like Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , Philo TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . If you prefer to watch Yellowstone at your own pace, all episodes of the series are streaming on Peacock in the US.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone stars Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Gil Birmingham, Jefferson White and Kevin Costner as family patriarch John Dutton.

Since its premiere in 2018, Yellowstone has become one of the biggest cable TV hits in some time. People have loved following the story of the Dutton family, as they fight to keep the land that has been in their family for generations from being impeded on by outside forces. However, things aren't perfect inside the Dutton house either, as a complicated family history creates internal rivalries and struggles.

When the new episodes return, Costner won't be a part of them. During the break it was reported that scheduling conflicts with Costner's new western movie Horizon: An American Saga were a point of contention with the production schedule. It was officially confirmed by both Costner and Paramount Network he would not be returning to help close out the series.

It was thought that this would be the end of the flagship Yellowstone series. Two prequel series, 1883 and 1923, have already premiered and it was announced that a modern day spinoff, The Madison, is coming starring Michelle Pfeiffer. However, there are now reports that a Yellowstone season 6 is possible, with Reilly's Beth and Hauser's Rip returning to lead things, though that's not confirmed at this time.