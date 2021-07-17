Trending

'Love Island UK' 2021: fans want AJ to leave Liam Reardon alone

Love Island UK viewers are not happy that AJ is trying it on with Millie's man!

AJ and Liam Love Island UK 2021.
Love Island UK fans aren't happy with AJ. (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV)

The latest episode of Love Island UK 2021 was pretty much exclusively centred on the antics of the new bombshells, and fans have not taken kindly to AJ Bunker trying to flirt with Liam Reardon!

Whilst the newest islander, Danny Bibby, was busy getting to know some of the girls, AJ started getting to know some of the boys who'd taken her fancy. She's only been in the villa for one day, but AJ wasted no time and pulled a few of the lads for a chat throughout Friday night's episode. 

Teddy Soares made it pretty clear that he wasn't interested, but that didn't seem to bother AJ too much, as she seems more interested in Liam anyway! AJ pulled him for a couple of quiet chats throughout the episode, and was not shy about making it very clear that she was attracted to him! 

Up to this point, Liam has been getting very cozy in his current couple with Millie Court.  They hit it off from Millie's very first day in the villa, and recently spent a very steamy night together in The Hideaway! They seem to be one of the strongest couples currently in the villa, so it's a bold play for AJ to try and split them up!

Liam hasn't hidden these chats from Millie, and to ensure everything continues to go smoothly in his current couple he reassured Millie that he wasn't looking to having his head turned by AJ. 

It's safe to say that viewers weren't too happy with AJ's decision to try it on with Liam, though! It didn't take very long for Love Island fans to head to Twitter and make it known just how upset they would be with AJ if she was the reason Millie got sent home!

However, some other fans have welcomed the drama that could come from the next round of recoupling! AJ has the first pick of the lads, so she could steal Liam away from Millie if she wanted. Other viewers seemed quite keen for her to stir things up in the villa, if only to see just what will happen!

In typical Love Island fashion, we didn't get to see the results of the recoupling as it was set up as the cliffhanger ending for Sunday's episode. Will AJ couple up with Liam? Or will she choose one of the other boys that she's had her eyes on over the last few days? We'll have to wait and see!

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. 