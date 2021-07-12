‘Love Island’ UK fans are loving Teddy teasing Brad about Lucinda

Plenty of Love Island 2021 fans are getting caught up with Sunday night’s episode, and new bombshell Teddy Soares has already made quite the impression!

Most of the episode was dedicated to Teddy as he got his flirt on in the villa. He made quite the entrance after he went on intimate dates with Faye Winter, Sharon Gaffka, Kaz Kamwi and Rachel Finni when he arrived. After his final drink with Faye, he finally set foot in the villa and met everyone else.

When he started to get to know the other lads, Teddy didn't mess around and quickly asked who was coupled up with who. When he spoke to Brad McClelland about Lucinda Strafford, he left Brad a little stunned! Brad explained what he felt the first time he saw Lucinda, and Teddy then cheekily asked “what happens if I stole her from you?”

It’s safe to say that Brad was not impressed, as he looked a little bit lost for words! Teddy quickly reassured him that he was joking and they all laughed and started to get to know each other. Then, he spent the next day getting to know a bit more about the four girls he'd spent the evening with to see which one he’d like to couple up with most.

Love Island fans were really enjoying getting to see the boys rattled a little bit, and many of them went straight to Twitter last night to say exactly how much they enjoyed seeing Teddy stir things up!

Will Brad still be with Lucinda tonight or will Teddy steal her away when the lads choose their new partner in the next round of recoupling? You'll have to tune into Love Island tonight to find out!

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.