What's Coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2021

Amazon Prime Video is kicking off the new year with a ton of new programming. The streamer is dropping six new Amazon Originals over the course of the month, including Herself, which follows a single mother who escapes her abusive partner with her two young children, and One Night in Miami, a fictional account of one of the biggest boxing upsets in history involving Cassius Clay (soon to be Muhammad Ali), Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown.

Toward the end of the month Flack, starring Anna Paquin, arrives on the streamer. The show follows four publicists who are tasked to make the best of their client’s horrible decisions. And on January 22 a new season of Jessy and Nessy arrives.

And that’s just some of the Original stuff. As always, there’s a ton of new library shows and movies as well getting added in January. Here’s the full rundown of what to expect:

New Originals

Herself (2020) follows single mother Sandra (Clare Dunne) who escapes her abusive partner with her two young children, only to find herself trapped in temporary accommodation. After months of struggling, she draws inspiration from one of her daughter’s bedtime stories and hits upon the idea of self-building an affordable home. She finds an architect who provides her with plans and is offered land by Peggy (Harriet Walter), a woman she cleans for. Aido (Conleth Hill), a building contractor, appears willing to help, too. But as her past rears its head in the form of Gary (Ian Lloyd Anderson), her possessive ex, and as bureaucrats fight back against her independent spirit, will Sandra be able to rebuild her life from the ground up? Available in HDR. Streaming January 8

One incredible night in 1964, four icons — Cassius Clay (soon to be Muhammad Ali), Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown — gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. Directed by Regina King, One Night in Miami (2020) is a fictional account that looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. Available in HDR. Streaming January 15.

Tandav is a story that happens in the capital city of the world’s largest democracy – DILLI (New Delhi), where it takes you inside the closed, chaotic doors of power & manipulation and uncover the darkest lanes of Indian politics. Streaming January 15

Bad Behavior. Great Publicists. Ever wonder what the real story is behind those celebrity gossip columns? Flack has all the dirt. Four quick-witted and relentless flackers led by Robyn, played by Academy Award Winner Anna Paquin, are tasked to make the best of their celebrity clients’ terrible decisions. But does their ability to clean up their client’s lives translate to their own? Streaming January 22

Jessy and Nessy is back with new episodes. The series follows Jessy, an innately curious little girl, and her best friend Nessy, a five-and-a-half-thousand-year-old purple sea monster. Jessy happens to see the world a little differently through her magical glasses called ‘Inspectacles.’ Together this unlikely duo explores life’s curiosities and reveal how all of these seemingly everyday curiosities have fantastical answers. Streaming January 22

Two men shipwrecked together on a desert island, The Great Escapists is the story of Richard Hammond (The Grand Tour) and Tory Belleci (Mythbusters), (arguably) two of pop-science TV’s greatest minds, with nothing but their smarts and their scrap shipwreck for survival. Can they invent themselves off the island? Or will they be castaway forever? This is the engineering challenge of their lives, will they succeed and become The Great Escapist. Streaming Early 2021

New Movies to Prime

In Like a Boss (2020), best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish & Rose Byrne) are running their own cosmetics company when a villainous beauty mogul (Salma Hayek) conspires to steal it. Mia and Mel must stick together and fight to take their company back. Streaming January 1

In The Silencing (2020), a reformed hunter (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and a sheriff (Annabelle Wallis) are caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse when they set out to track a killer who may have kidnapped the hunter's daughter five years ago. Streaming January 8

Blake Lively and Jude Law star in The Rhythm Section (2020), an action-packed thriller from the producers of James Bond. After finding out her family’s death was not an accident, Stephanie (Blake Lively) transforms from victim to assassin, seeking revenge on those responsible. Streaming January 11

Alone (2020) is a zombie horror tale starring Tyler Posey, Donald Sutherland, and Summer Spiro. During a global pandemic, a man must battle swarming hordes of the undead to rescue his neighbor. Streaming January 18

In Chick Fight (2020), when Anna Wyncomb (Malin Akerman) is introduced to an underground, all-female fight club in order to turn the mess of her life around, she discovers she is much more personally connected to the history of the club than she could ever imagine. Streaming January 29

January 1

1900 (1977)

A Night At The Roxbury (1998)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Brothers (2009)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (1964)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eve's Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gun Duel In Durango (1957)

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral (1957)

In & Out (1997)

Jazz (2001) (PBS Documentaries)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

Legion (2010)

Like A Boss (2020)

Love The Coopers (2015)

Major League (2015)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Premonition (2007)

Pride (2007)

Push (2009)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Ride Out For Revenge (1958)

Salt (2010)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2013) (Hallmark)

Signs (2002

Soul Food (1997)

St. Elmo's Fire (1985)

Starman (1984)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

The Brass Legend (1956)

The Brothers Mcmullen (1995)

The Cooler (2003)

The Devil's Own (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Interview (2014)

The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Quick And The Dead (1995)

The Sons Of Katie Elder (1965)

The Town (2010)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Vampire In Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Series

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Baby Looney Tunes: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Bringing up Bates: Season 1 (Up Faith & Family)

Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Commandments: Season 1 (Topic)

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Simply Ming: Season 14 (PBS Living)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

The Universe : Season 1 (History Vault)

January 6

Mighty Oak (2020)

January 7

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

January 8

Herself - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Silencing (2020)

January 11

The Rhythm Section (2020)

January 15

*One Night In Miami - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Series

Tandav: Season 1

January 18

Movies

Alone (2020)

Series

Pandora: Season 2

January 19

Series

Grantchester: Season 5

January 22

Series

*Flack - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*Jessy and Nessy - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

January 29

Movies

Chick Fight (2020)

Mortal (2020)