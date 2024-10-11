Will there be a Hulu Black Friday deal in 2024?

Black Friday is a great time to find discounts on things you've been thinking about buying, and that's certainly the case for the best streaming services that you haven't tried yet. So could there be a Hulu deal?

This year the Black Friday season starts around the beginning of November, ahead of the deal day itself on Friday, November 29. Typically the titular discount day doesn't bring new deals, so all the major ones will begin at the start of November.

Hulu is one of the several streaming services owned by Disney, and it's generally aimed at an older audience: forget Marvel and Star Wars, with Hulu you'll get the likes of FX shows, true crime and Searchlight movies. It's chock-full of binge-worthy series as well as some fantastic movies too.

Given that it's not one of the biggest streaming services out there, there's a chance that you haven't tested out Hulu yet, and so a Black Friday deal discounting a subscription to the platform could be what changes your mind.

While Black Friday is still some way out, we can't say for sure whether there will be a Black Friday deal on it or not, but we can make some guesses based on precedent. So let's So let's take a look as to whether there will be a Hulu deal over Black Friday.

Will there be a Black Friday deal on Hulu subscriptions?

Based on precedent, it seems likely that there will be a Black Friday deal on Hulu subscriptions.

Last year Hulu offered a huge discount, reducing the monthly price of an ad-supported plan from $7.99 monthly to just $0.99, marking the best discount of the season.

That wasn't all, as there were two extras: you can add Starz to Hulu for an extra $0.99 monthly (for six months), or get the Disney Bundle (Hulu + Disney Plus) for $2.99 monthly for an entire year.

There's no confirmation that Hulu's Black Friday deal in 2024 will be as good, but it could; a mid-October price increase for Hulu means that the streamer will have even more motivation to offer a deal in order to encourage fans to sign up.

Will there be more Black Friday streaming deals?

You can use Black Friday to catch up on lots of TVs and movies because there will likely be a good few discounts across various streaming services.

Last year Max, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Fubo and Philo also saw discounts, though in my round-up of them I flagged Hulu as the best.

Above you can find linked my guides on all the other streaming services and whether they'll see discounts over 2024's Black Friday.