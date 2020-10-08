How to watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins live stream NL Division Series online

Baseball fans are excited for an NL East rivalry as they learn how to watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins live stream in the National League Division Series (NLDS) this week. These two teams showed in the last round that they have exceptional pitching. Which team will be able to score enough to win three games? Find out by watching this MLB Postseason series.

Here is how you can watch this NL Division Series online featuring the Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins live stream in the U.S.

UPCOMING BRAVES VS. MARLINS GAMES All times shown are Eastern. Thursday, Oct. 8 • Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins, Game 3, 2 p.m., FS1 Friday, Oct. 9 • Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins, Game 4 (if necessary), 2 p.m., FS1

The Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins NLDS started on Tuesday, October 6 at 2 p.m. from Minute Maid Park in Houston. All MLB Postseason series from this round on will take place at preselected locations instead of home stadiums. Four of the games in this series will air on FS1, and Wednesday's game will air on MLB Network.

You can access either FS1 or MLB Network online on five of the largest live TV streaming services.

YouTube TV is a highly recommended option for fans who want to see every game, and it includes FS1 and MLB Network for Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins. For $65, the service includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network for all the national MLB Playoffs games. (See all YouTube TV channels .)

Fubo TV includes FS1 and MLB Network for this series, along with Fox, ABC, and ESPN for more playoff baseball. Just be aware that Fubo no longer includes TBS, so National League fans might be disappointed that they can only watch the NL teams until the World Series. (See all Fubo TV channels .)

Sling TV has FS1 streaming online as part of their Blue Plan for only $20 for your first month. You can upgrade to the combined Orange + Blue Plan to get most MLB Playoffs games among the live streaming services. You will need to upgrade to the Sports-Extra add-on for $10 to get MLB Network if you want to see all five games in this series on Sling. (See all Sling TV channels .)

Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. It offers ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS, but Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have MLB Network. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels .) Meanwhile AT&T TV Now has a plan that can get all the channels, but it will cost you $110 a month.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins NL Division Series Preview

The Atlanta Braves (35-25) won their Wild Card series by keeping the Reds scoreless for every game. MVP candidate Freddie Freeman drove in a run in the 13th inning of the first game to break up a scoreless tie. Then starting pitcher Ian Anderson was good for nine strikeouts in six scoreless innings. Now they face division rivals the Marlins, who they beat three games out of four in the final week of the season.

The Miami Marlins (31-29) swept the Cubs out of the Wild Card series to advance to play the Braves. The Marlins allowed just one run from a solo home run in both games. The Marlins hitters got hot at just the right time with three home runs over the two games. Still it was Miami’s pitching that was the stars of the series, with lots of strikeout and almost no walks.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, you can still see lots of postseason baseball action. The Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins live stream NLDS will be on BT Sport ESPN channel starting Monday.

You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see many MLB Playoffs games along with Bundesliga, Premier League football and tons of other sports with a BT Sport Pass.

The Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on BT Sport Pass will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen. Check the BT Sport schedule each day, as games will be on BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport ESPN.

Watch the 2020 MLB Playoffs live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with the baseball and other sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins live stream in Canada

Canadians who are baseball fans have a great option for live streaming the Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins NL Division Series. Sportsnet Now is a sports streaming service that doesn’t require an expensive cable package, and it has the Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins NL Division games as well as other Canadian and U.S. sports events.

The Sportsnet Now app is available for mobile devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch SportsNet now on TV with their apps for Apple TV, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. They also support Chromecast. The MLB Playoff games will be on SportsNet, SportsNet1, SportsNetNow and SportsNet360.

Sportsnet Now offers two monthly plans. You can stream the essentials including the full lineup of MLB Playoff games for $20 per month. Otherwise, you can choose their *Now+* package to add more Canadian sports, including hundreds more hockey games, for $28 per month.