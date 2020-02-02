How to watch Super Bowl LIV on Amazon Prime Video and Fire TV in 2020

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

The biggest NFL game of the year is right around the corner, and fans of football and streaming are preparing all the best ways to enjoy Super Bowl LIV online. Amazon has become a big tech player in the NFL arena, with live streaming games and special features. Fans are naturally wondering how Amazon can be a part of their online Super Bowl LIV experience. Here is what you need to know about watching the Super Bowl with Amazon.

Super Bowl 54 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, and all of the Super Bowl 2020 events will be broadcast on Fox.

Get everything you need to watch the Super Bowl online & without cable

Amazon has a partnership with the NFL, and has streaming regular season games through Amazon Prime for the past three seasons. Amazon has grown the NFL Thursday Night Football series on Prime to include their own broadcast team and special features like X-Ray that add an interactive feel to the game. However, Amazon Prime only has regular season NFL games, and so far they haven't announced any NFL Playoffs or Super Bowl coverage on Prime.

However there is a way to use Amazon to watch Super Bowl LIV, but it involves your streaming hardware instead of services. The Amazon Fire TV devices can provide a great way to see the big game, and they support all the apps you will need to watch Super Bowl LIV.

One of the easiest ways to watch the Super Bowl on Fire TV is to stream using the FoxSports app. You can use your login from a Live TV streaming service, or create a Profile on the Fox Sports website. To get the Fox Sports Channel for Fire TV, you can hit up the Amazon Appstore your Fire TV device. Just search for "Fox Sports".

If you'd prefer, you can sign into your Amazon account on the web and load the Fox Sports channel remotely. Click here to get that started . Then it should automatically install itself on your Roku device. It's just like living in the future.

Once you open the app on your Fire TV device, finding the Super Bowl will be easy. In fact, on Super Bowl Sunday it will be the first thing you see. The Fox Sports app lists upcoming events up to 7 days in advance. If you don't see Super Bowl LIV on the top of the main page, try these easy steps.

Scroll down with your remote to find the "By Sport" section. Find the "NFL" in the By Sport section. Click to open the *"NFL" section. The Super Bowl will be the first option you see.

If you need to login with your Fox Sports profile, or use your Live TV Provider Sign In, try the following steps.

Click up on the main page until you reach the Navigation bar. Tap to the right on your remote to select the Settings screen. Click down on your remote and find the Profile or TV Provider Sign in options. Follow the prompts to sign in.

Also, if you have a 4K display, you can watch Super Bowl LIV in 4K from Fox Sports on a compatible Fire TV device. That includes Fire TV Stick 4K devices, Fire TV Edition 4K smart TVs, and the Gen 2 & 3 versions of the Fire TV.

Learn how to watch the Super Bowl in 4K

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K A Super Streamer



Low cost solution for any 4K TV in the house



Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a great budget option, with a fantastic mix of features and affordability. It supports the best standards of 4K, HDR, and premium sound plus all the apps for the Super Bowl.



$29.99 View Deal at Amazon 177 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Watch Super Bowl LIV online on Amazon Fire TV with a Live Streaming Service

Another easy way to watch the Super Bowl online using your Fire TV device is with a Live Streaming Service that includes your Fox local station. Beyond Super Bowl LIV, you will get a variety of other great channels streaming live included too. Many of these services offer free trials too, so the Super Bowl might be the perfect time to try one out. Let's take a look at these options, all of which are available for your Amazon Fire TV devices.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . Super Bowl LIV on Hulu: Yes, with your local Fox station.

Hulu with Live TV Hit the deep pass



Stream the Super Bowl with confidence on Hulu.



Hulu combines a huge back catalog of shows with a large selection of live TV channels. They can include local Fox station, so you won't need to miss a moment of Super Bowl LIV.



View

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . Super Bowl LIV on Fubo TV: Yes, as Fubo has Fox locals available.

Fubo TV Stream the goal line stand



Have a flawless Super Bowl Sunday streaming with Fubo.



Fubo TV has had a sports focus since the very beginning. While they have expanded their focus, the service is still a great way to stream sports, including Super Bowl 2020.



View

Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . Super Bowl LIV on Sling TV: Yes, with local Fox stations.

Sling Blue Sling the pigskin around



Stream the Super Bowl LIV as a Slinger.



Sling is the most economical of the major streaming services. You can stream Super Bowl LIV and tons more with Sling TV.



View

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Super Bowl LIV on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with your local Fox station.

AT&T TV Now Games & Thrones



They put the 'T' in Touchdowns



AT&T TV Now has probably the deepest channel lineup around. Get the Super Bowl LIV streaming on the Plus Plan, then catch Watchmen since you'll get HBO as well.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Super Bowl LIV on YouTube TV: Yes, with your local Fox station.

YouTube TV Punt, Pass and Subscribe



YouTube makes live NFL games simple, even on big holidays.



YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including Fox for watching the Super Bowl LIV.



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

Use a VPN to watch Super Bowl LIV

In addition to offering you tons of privacy features, a VPN can help you view shows that may not be available locally in your area. Streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. If you are a subscriber to a live TV streaming service, and looking to stream the game even though work is taking you out of the country on Super Bowl Sunday, a VPN might be just the answer you need.

A VPN, or "Virtual Private Network" sends your internet traffic from wherever you are through a specific set of servers and back into the United States.

Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It's easy to get a great one from a subscription service that, for a few bucks a month, will tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. There are a bunch of great options out there, but our favorite is Express VPN. It's easy to use, affordable, reliable, and well-rated.