Enjoying Red Eye? Make sure your next binge is this hit Idris Elba series

TV fans can't get enough of Red Eye, a new ITV drama starring Richard Armitage and Jing Lusi about murder at 36,000 feet. Reactions to the new show are really positive with keen viewers taking to ITVX to binge the entire series after its first episode aired on ITV1 on Sunday, April 21. Here's how to watch Red Eye if you haven't seen it yet.

If you've done the same, and couldn't wait for the weekly episodic releases on ITV1 to see the whole thing, you might be wondering: "what do I watch now?" well, if you're in the mood for more plane action, there's another hit series you need to watch.

This show is Hijack, which came out in 2023. Hijack stars Luther himself Idris Elba in another dramatic seven-parter which mainly takes place up in the clouds.

In Hijack, Elba stars as Sam Nelson, a business negotiator who's on a plane as it gets... well, hijacked, the clue's in the name! He has to use all the skills he's learnt from cut-throat business deals to get out of a situation where the throat-cutting is a lot more literal.

Hijack was popular enough that a second season has been confirmed, and it was really well received when it came out: at the time of writing it has an 88% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviewers praising its tension and pace (as it takes place in real-time, like 24).

Many people watching Red Eye have compared it to Hijack, including The Guardian which called it "a mile-high mystery that wishes it were Hijack". So the Idris Elba show might be your perfect follow-up to the Richard Armitage one.

If you want to check out Hijack, then you can find it on Apple TV Plus, and we've got a guide on how to watch Hijack if you want help catching it. All seven episodes are available to stream right now.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you've not yet checked out Apple's streaming service, you'll be glad to know that there are loads of ways to sign up for an Apple TV Plus free trial to check out its library (including Hijack) without paying.