Unmissable Peacock deal makes streaming the French Open, Olympics and PGA Tour super cheap

If you're a sports fan preparing for a busy summer of sports, then a new discount for an annual subscription to Peacock TV is about to make your life a lot cheaper.

The NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock is fairly accordable compared to its competition, but for a limited time only, you can get a year-long subscription to its ad-supported Premium plan for a mere $20.

That's down from its usual annual price of $60, or $6 per month, but an upcoming price hike in July is set to bump up those figures by $20 or $2 respectively, so you'll be future-proofing your bank statement against these future cost increases.

This deal runs out on Sunday, June 30 so you've got one month (from the time of writing) to sign up. Here's what you need to know:

Peacock Premium annual plan: was $60 now $20

An annual susbscription to Peacock's ad-supported Premium tier usually costs $60 for a whole year, and it's soon about to get even more expensive, but for a limited time only you can get it for just $20. See below on how to sign up.

How to sign up for the Peacock TV deal

Peacock works via a promo-code system, so you'll need to use one to sign up via the various deals, though usually Peacock's check-out self-applies them.

To sign up for the new Peacock deal, first head to the plans page here and select the annual option. Now you'll be taken through to the checkout, and in theory, the deal will have been auto-applied. However if it hasn't, press 'Have a promo code?' and enter STREAMTHEDEAL.

Now you'll see the price updated to reflect this discount. Sign up normally, and you'll be able to enjoy cheap Peacock. Just bear in mind in 12 months that the plan will be renewed to the new price, which will at that time be $79.99 per year (a price hike is coming in July).

What to watch with the Peacock TV deal

If the above headline appeals to you, you're probably a sports fan. Peacock is a great hub for sports streaming.

The French Open is currently underway, with matches airing on Peacock, and the PGA Tour takes place all year with many of its tournaments also being aired on NBCUniversal's streamer.

Later in the year the Summer Paris Olympics will be taking place, as they begin in late August, and Peacock is set to become a hub for watching all the sports to your heart's content.

You can also use Peacock to watch WWE, IndyCar, Super Motocross, future tennis Grand Slams, Premier League soccer, cycling and a lot more.