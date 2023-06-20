How to watch Secret Invasion: stream the star-studded superhero spy show online

The latest in 2023's line-up of big-budget spy shows comes from Disney Plus; following Netflix's The Night Agent and Prime Video's Citadel, fans of secret agent series have got another offering coming from the Marvel universe.

Debut: Wednesday, June 21

Episodes: 6

Secret Invasion is about a... well, a secret invasion of earth, from shape-shifting aliens who are taking over powerful roles around the world, and it's up to MCU stalwart Samuel L. Jackson to stop them.

Jackson is joined by other Marvel veterans Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn, Martin Freeman and Don Cheadle, as well as newcomers to the series including Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Emilia Clarke. This is set to be a real who's who of acting talent.

If you're interested in watching the new show, whether it's because you're a Marvel fan or just love spy shows, here's how to watch Secret Invasion.

How to watch Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion is exclusive to Disney's streaming platform, Disney Plus, so you'll need to be subscribed to this platform to watch the show.

In the US, Disney Plus costs $7.99 for the tier that includes ads, or $10.99 for the ad-free tier (and you can get an annual membership for those tiers for $79.99/$109.99, respectively). Many choose to sign up via the Disney Bundle, which at $9.99 also gets you Hulu (and other optional plans add ESPN Plus too). In the UK, Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month or £79.90 for an annual plan, but a lack of Hulu in the country means there's no Disney Bundle.

Secret Invasion FAQs

When do Secret Invasion episodes land? The first episode of Secret Invasion hits Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 21, and each subsequent episode will be released weekly from then. Here's the full release calendar:

Episode 1 — Wednesday, June 21

Episode 2 — Wednesday, June 28

Episode 3 — Wednesday, July 5

Episode 4 — Wednesday, July 12

Episode 5 — Wednesday, July 19

Episode 6 — Wednesday, July 26