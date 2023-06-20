How to watch Secret Invasion: stream the star-studded superhero spy show online
Samuel L Jackson investigates a cover-up
The latest in 2023's line-up of big-budget spy shows comes from Disney Plus; following Netflix's The Night Agent and Prime Video's Citadel, fans of secret agent series have got another offering coming from the Marvel universe.
Streaming: Disney Plus
Debut: Wednesday, June 21
Episodes: 6
Secret Invasion is about a... well, a secret invasion of earth, from shape-shifting aliens who are taking over powerful roles around the world, and it's up to MCU stalwart Samuel L. Jackson to stop them.
Jackson is joined by other Marvel veterans Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn, Martin Freeman and Don Cheadle, as well as newcomers to the series including Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Emilia Clarke. This is set to be a real who's who of acting talent.
If you're interested in watching the new show, whether it's because you're a Marvel fan or just love spy shows, here's how to watch Secret Invasion.
How to watch Secret Invasion
Secret Invasion is exclusive to Disney's streaming platform, Disney Plus, so you'll need to be subscribed to this platform to watch the show.
In the US, Disney Plus costs $7.99 for the tier that includes ads, or $10.99 for the ad-free tier (and you can get an annual membership for those tiers for $79.99/$109.99, respectively). Many choose to sign up via the Disney Bundle, which at $9.99 also gets you Hulu (and other optional plans add ESPN Plus too). In the UK, Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month or £79.90 for an annual plan, but a lack of Hulu in the country means there's no Disney Bundle.
Secret Invasion FAQs
When do Secret Invasion episodes land?
The first episode of Secret Invasion hits Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 21, and each subsequent episode will be released weekly from then. Here's the full release calendar:
- Episode 1 — Wednesday, June 21
- Episode 2 — Wednesday, June 28
- Episode 3 — Wednesday, July 5
- Episode 4 — Wednesday, July 12
- Episode 5 — Wednesday, July 19
- Episode 6 — Wednesday, July 26
Do I need to watch other Marvel shows first?
A common question with Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and TV shows is whether watching previous shows is important.
Obviously having an in-depth understanding of Marvel's stories would be helpful, but the show seems to carry on from Captain Marvel most closely, with the same recurring characters and factions, with the alien race the Skrulls from that movie central here.
Many of the returning characters will be more familiar to you if you've seen previous movies, though it's not vital for your understanding of Secret Invasion.
Samuel L. Jackson has been in loads of the movies as Nick Fury, including Iron Man and its sequel, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger and the Avengers movies. His assistant, Cobie Smulders who plays Maria Hill, has been in many of those, as well as TV show Agents of SHIELD.
Martin Freeman's Everett Ross has been in both Black Panther movies and Captain America: Civil War, while Don Cheadle's James Rhodes is also in lots, including later Iron Man movies and all of the Avengers ones.
