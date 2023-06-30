How to watch WWE Money in the Bank online: live stream the wrestling event

The next of the big five WWE events is here, with Money in the Bank marking the first WWE event to take place outside the US in over 20 years, as London hosts the event on Saturday, July 1. So how can you watch WWE Money in the Bank? Is it going to be on TV/live TV streaming service?

The event is centered around a "Money in the Bank" ladder match in which a group of wrestlers vie for a briefcase suspended over a ladder. The wrestler who collects the briefcase obtains a contract for a championship match.

The 2023 event features two of these events and a few more matches. Check out the full line-up below. Among the highlights are a singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and a surprise appearance of Logan Paul

So here's how to watch WWE Money in the Bank wherever you are.

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank in the US

If you want to watch Money in the Bank, you'll be able to do so the same way as every other large-scale WWE event: that's by using NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock. You can use this service to live stream the event as it happens.

Peacock starts at $4.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier and $9.99 to drop ads, so it's a lot more affordable than Pay-Per-View used to be.

Money in the Bank coverage begins at 2 pm ET/11 am PT for the Pre-Show and an hour later for the Main Card, with the event expected to last four hours.

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank in the UK

This WWE event takes place at the O2 in Greenwich, London. While tickets to WWE Money in the Bank are still available (and you can find them on the O2's website here), tickets are at least £300, and go up to nearly £700 for the pricier ones.

Thankfully, there's an affordable way to watch, and that's by streaming the show. The way to do so is using BT Sport Box Office 2, which is hosting it on Pay-Per-View. This costs £14.95, and you can find BT Sport's PPV service here.

Coverage begins at 8 pm on Saturday, July 1, which covers the Main Card but not the Pre-Show. Events like this typically last around four hours, so expect it to end around midnight.

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank in Australia

The way to watch Money in the Bank in Australia is via streaming service Binge, which is the home of WWE in Australia.

Binge costs $10 for Basic, $16 for Standard and $18 for Premium, with the main difference being the number of screens you can stream on simultaneously, though Basic doesn't allow for FHD+ streaming either.

The Main Card fight begins at 5 am on Sunday, July 2, with the Pre-Show beginning an hour prior.

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch WWE Money in the Bank, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite events like WWE Money in the Bank or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

WWE Money in the Bank matches