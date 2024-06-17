How to watch the Türkiye vs Georgia Euro 2024 match online or on TV for free

Group F at UEFA Euros 2024 tournament gets underway, with Türkiye vs Georgia taking place on Tuesday, June 17, and we'll help you find a way to watch the game.

Footie fans in the UK or New Zealand can watch all the Euros, including Türkiye vs Georgia, for FREE on ITVX or iPlayer in the former and TVNZ in the latter. Don't worry if you're abroad when the games are taking place, tough, because you can watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

There is no doubt who is the more experienced nation in this contest, although the Crescent-Stars have failed to get out of the group stage at both the previous major tournaments. They did though beat Germany in the warm-up to this competition.

Meanwhile, this is the first time their opponents have ever made it to a major competition. Willy Sagnol’s team beat Greece on penalties to make it to the finals. They will have hope too, as Türkiye have not won their opening game at the last five Euros. Watch out for their star man, Napoli’s Khvicha "Kvaradona" Kvaratskhelia.

While these two sides have never played each other at a major tournament, they did meet all the way back in 2012. The Crusaders fell to a 3-1 defeat on that occasion. Indeed, they have lost three of the four friendly meetings between these teams.

History is there to be made - here's how to watch the Türkiye vs Georgia UEFA Euros match online or on TV.

How to watch Türkiye vs Georgia online and on TV in the UK

The BBC and ITV are sharing Euro matches between them, but the Türkiye vs Georgia match will play on BBC One. Coverage begins 4.30 pm BST and 11.30 am ET but the match itself begins at 5 pm BST and midday ET.

If you can't or won't watch the match on broadcast TV, you can use BBC's streaming service BBC iPlayer. This online service lets you stream from BBC's various channels over the internet, and we've got a guide on how to watch live TV on BBC iPlayer if you need any help.

BBC One is, of course, free to stream from if you pay your license fee. This includes BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Turkiye vs Georgia online and on TV in the US

The rights to broadcast the Euros 2024 (and other UEFA matches) in the US largely falls to Fox, and its sports channels are showing many of the games in the tournament.

However, Türkiye vs Georgia will though air on Fubo, with kick-off at 12 pm ET/9 am PT and coverage likely beginning slightly ahead of that.

To get yourself access to the three Fox channels showing the Euros matches, you can get a cable subscription or use a live TV streaming service that has them in its line-up.

Sling TV Blue, which costs $45 per month in Fox areas, DirecTV Entertainment which will set you back $69.99 per month and Fubo Pro at $79.99 per month have Fox and FS1, but no FS2.

For that you can look to Fubo's $89.99-per-month Elite tier, DirecTV's $114.99-per-month Ultimate package or YouTube TV's single $72.99-per-month plan.

How to watch Türkiye vs Georgia in Australia

You'll have to subscribe to Optus Sport to watch Türkiye vs Georgia and all the rest of the Euros matches, because Optus is the official broadcaster for the tournament in Australia.

You can access Optus Sports for $24.99 per month or $199 for an entire year's subscription. However if you're an Optus customer you can get a discounted monthly price at $6.99 each month.

How to watch Türkiye vs Georgia in New Zealand

You won't need to pay to watch Türkiye vs Georgia, or any of the other 2024 Euros matches, if you live in New Zealand.

That's because they'll all be shown on TVNZ, which hosts many football streams and has also built towards the event with a weekly show called Road to Euro 2024.

You can find TVNZ's football coverage here.

How to watch Türkiye vs Georgia online everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Türkiye vs Georgia match and the rest of the Euros, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows, events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!