What's new on Amazon Prime Video in November 2019

November is going to be huge on Amazon Prime Video. Not just big. Not just the usual holiday fare. But some major shows are headed our way.

Consider the following: The second season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan . The fourth and final season of The Man in the High Castle . And the release of one of the more important stories to come in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks — and one that still has major implications today — The Report .

And that's barely half of the originals Amazon has headed our way. Here's a deeper look, and scroll on down for the full November schedule.

Amazon Prime Video originals in November 2019

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan – Season 2: After tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan heads to South America to investigate. Jack's actions threaten to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, leading him and his fellow operatives on a mission spanning the globe.

The Man in the High Castle – Season 4: In the climactic final season, America will witness rebellion on both coasts as Juliana and Wyatt join forces with an emerging Black insurgency led by Bell Mallory. Takeshi Kido will be forced to reckon with the demons of his past, and John and Helen Smith's lives will be forever changed after Smith steps through the Die Nebenwelt portal and travels the path not taken.

Costume Quest – Christmas Special: Everyone is jolly as ever at the Auburn Hollow Christmas Festival of Cheer. Wren, Reynold, Everett and Lucy are thrilled to finally enjoy a holiday without having to worry about saving the universe, but trouble looms when the monster hunter Silvia Razer arrives looking for paranormal activity. With their friends in danger, the kids must use their magic costumes once again and face this new foe.

L.O.L. Surprise: Winter Disco Movie (2019): A snowstorm has hit the L.O.L. Surprise Unboxed set, and Tahani and Mykal-Michelle are snowed in with no power or wi-fi! So, there's only one thing for the girls to do: Tell a story. We travel into the animated world of L.O.L. Surprise, where Tahani tells Mykal-Michelle about the L.O.L. B.B., Midnight, who wants to perform at the most epic party of the year: The Winter Disco! But, when everyone except Midnight receives their Winter Disco invitations, Midnight is so upset, she decides to ruin the Winter Disco for everyone. With darkness on her mind, Midnight journeys through Spooky Pines to the Chalet where the Winter Disco is being held. Will she, or won't she, ruin the party for everyone? Mykal-Michelle can barely contain her excitement as Tahani unfolds this epic L.O.L. Surprise story!

One Child Nation (2019): For more than 35 years, China enforced a radical experiment in population control, restricting couples to a single child and imposing harsh penalties on those who violated the policy. In the 2019 Sundance U.S. Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary, One Child Nation, Chinese-born filmmakers Nanfu Wang (Hooligan Sparrow) and Jialing Zhang dig fearlessly into the past with startling testimony from victims and perpetrators, including members of Wang's own family, as well as archival footage, vintage propaganda materials and intimate first-hand accounts of the policy's horrific consequences. A stunning, nuanced indictment of a program that prioritized a national agenda over human life, the film is a unique combination of personal and investigative filmmaking. Using essayistic, participatory and observational documentary styles, Nanfu and Jialing have created an unparalleled chronicle of Chinese history to preserve the collective memories of those who lived through the policy and those who still suffer from its effects.

The Report (2019): The Report is a riveting thriller based on actual events. Idealistic staffer Daniel J. Jones (Adam Driver) is tasked by his boss Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) to lead an investigation of the CIA's Detention and Interrogation Program, which was created in the aftermath of 9/11. Jones' relentless pursuit of the truth leads to explosive findings that uncover the lengths to which the nation's top intelligence agency went to destroy evidence, subvert the law, and hide a brutal secret from the American public.

The Feed – Season 1: Based on the book of the same name, The Feed follows the family of Lawrence Hatfield, the man who invented an omnipresent technology called The Feed. Implanted into nearly everyone's brain, The Feed enables people to share information, emotions and memories instantly. But when things start to go wrong and users become murderous, the family is driven apart as they struggle to control the monster they have unleashed.

Brittany Runs a Marathon (2019): Hilarious, outgoing and always up for a good time, New Yorker Brittany Forgler is everybody's best friend ― except maybe her own. At 27, her hard-partying ways, chronic underemployment and toxic relationships are catching up with her, but when she stops by a new doctor's office to try to score some Adderall, she gets slapped with a prescription she never wanted: Get healthy. Too broke for a gym and too proud to ask for help, Brit is at a loss, until her seemingly together neighbor Catherine pushes her to lace up her Converse sneakers and run one sweaty block. The next day, she runs two. And soon, after finishing her first mile, she sets an almost unthinkable goal: running in the New York City Marathon.

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 1, 2019

A View To A Kill (1985)

Bad Santa (2003)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Chinatown (1974)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dr. No (1962)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex * But Were Afraid To Ask (1972)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fire with Fire (2012)

Flashdance (1983)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Freelancers (2012)

From Russia With Love (1963)

Gloria (English Subtitled) (2014)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Kingpin (1996)

Licence To Kill (1989)

Light Sleeper (1992)

Live And Let Die (1973)

Moonraker (1979)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Overlord (2018)

Reds (1981)

Save the Last Dance 2 (2006)

Soapdish (1991)

Summer's Moon (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

The Counterfeit Traitor (1962)

The Firm (1993)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Ring (2002)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Training Day (2001)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2012)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

*Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Season 2 – Amazon Original series

Special

*L.O.L. Surprise: Winter Disco Movie (2019) – Amazon Original kids special

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 6, 2019

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 7, 2019

Thursday Night Football: Chargers @ Raiders (NFL)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 8, 2019

*One Child Nation (2019) – Amazon Original movie

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 13, 2019

Anna and the Apocalypse (2018)

Romans (2017)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 14, 2019

Instant Family (2018)

The Souvenir (2019)

Thursday Night Football: Steelers @ Browns (NFL)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 15, 2019

Creed 2 (2018)

*The Man in the High Castle: Season 4 – Amazon Original series

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 19, 2019

Bottom of the 9th (2019)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 20, 2019

The Fanatic (2019)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 21, 2019

Thursday Night Football: Colts @ Texans (NFL)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 22, 2019

*Costume Quest: Christmas Special – Amazon Original series

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 29, 2019

*The Report (2019) – Amazon Original movie

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 30, 2019

Low Tide (2019)

TBA in November

*Brittany Runs a Marathon (2019) – Amazon Original movie

*The Feed: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

For Rent or Purchase on Prime Video on Nov. 12

Angel Has Fallen (2019)

On Amazon Prime Video Channels

Nov. 1, 2019

America's Test Kitchen Home for the Holidays (PBS Living)

Nov. 4, 2019

His Dark Materials (HBO)

Nov. 10, 2019

Shameless: Season 10 (Showtime)

The Dublin Murders (Starz)

Wolfhall (PBS Masterpiece)

Nov. 15, 2019

Xavier Riddle and The Secret Museum: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Nov. 17, 2019

Ray Donovan: Season 7 (Showtime)

Nov. 21, 2019

RSM Classic (PGA Tour Live)

Nov. 22, 2019

Mr. Selfridge (PBS Masterpiece)

Wild Krats: Vol. 17 (PBS Kids)

Nov. 25, 2019