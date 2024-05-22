We're down to the final four teams in the NHL playoffs, as the puck drops on the conference finals to determine who is going to be playing for the Stanley Cup. The Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers are squaring off in the Western Conference Finals, while the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers are in the Eastern Conference Finals. And great news hockey fans, even if you’ve cut the cord to cable, there are streaming options for you to watch these critical games, including ESPN Plus.

While ESPN and ABC are going to be the broadcast homes of each Eastern Conference Final game, the sports provider is also making each game of the series available to stream live on ESPN Plus. Every game of the Western Conference Finals is similarly going to be available on a streaming platform, Max.

But we're focusing on the Eastern Conference Finals on ESPN Plus here, which officially gets underway on Wednesday, May 22. So let's dive into how you can stream the Eastern Conference Finals via ESPN Plus.

How to watch NHL Eastern Conference Finals on ESPN Plus

The only way to watch the Eastern Conference Finals on ESPN Plus is to be a subscriber to the streaming platform. Unfortunately, there is no free trial for ESPN Plus at this time, so as far as cost your options, there is a monthly subscription that runs $10.99 per month or a year-long commitment that costs $109.99, which does represent about a 17% savings on what a monthly subscription would cost. That is if you opt to sign up for ESPN Plus as a standalone service, but there are options to combine it with other services as well.

You can bundle it with the Disney Plus and Hulu streaming services (known as the Disney Bundle) for $14.99 per month to get the streaming services with ads or $24.99 per month for no ads; both plans save more than 40% from paying for the streaming services separately, according to Disney.

You also automatically get ESPN Plus if you sign up for Hulu with Live TV. But with that you don't need to worry about having ESPN Plus as Hulu with Live TV carries ESPN and ABC, so you could just watch the games on those channels.

Once you have signed up for the service, it is relatively easy to start watching. When the games are live (or just about to start), they should appear on the ESPN Plus homepage for easy access. You can also search for the game if needed.

ESPN Plus works on a range of devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and computers.

Reminder, ESPN Plus is only available to US-based consumers. Sorry hockey fans in Canada, the UK or elsewhere.

NHL Eastern Conference Finals schedule on ESPN Plus

Here is the full Eastern Conference schedule so you know when you need to tune into ESPN Plus to watch each game (* denotes "if necessary"):