Best Black Friday streaming deals

Streaming services are getting into the Black Friday spirit, announcing a slew of deals that will let new subscribers sign up for their services at significantly reduced prices or with a longer free trial period.

Black Friday has become one of the most popular shopping days of the year, with great offers on popular products, including many things to boost your at-home viewing experience like smart TVs, soundbars, headphones and more.

This year, all the special offers coming in from streaming services means you can get access to your favorite shows and movies at low prices. Streaming services, including Hulu, Peacock, Paramount Plus, Discovery Plus are offering discounts or with a longer free trial period. Note: many of these are limited-time offers.

Even though Black Friday was first associated with the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., it has expanded globally and a number of U.K. streaming services are also offering special discounts.

Here is the full rundown of what discounts are going to be available for consumers on Black Friday both in the U.S. and the U.K.

Streaming service deals in the U.S.

Hulu: $0.99 per month for full year

Get access to Hulu’s library of TV shows and movies, as well as original programming like The Handmaid’s Tale, The Great and Only Murders in the Building with a Hulu's Black Friday deal starts at midnight on Nov. 25 and makes the ad-supported plan, which is normally $6.99 per month, available for $0.99 per month for a full year. The deal ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 29.

Peacock Premium: 50% off Peacock Premium

By using the promo code TODAY, consumers can get 50% off Peacock Premium’s $4.99 per month ad-supported plan. This will let them watch Peacock’s full library of classic TV shows and movies, live sports, Peacock originals and the latest NBC shows the day after they air on TV.

Paramount Plus: One-month free trial

Paramount Plus is offering one month free for new users who use the promo code PEAKSALE. This will let consumers check out Paramount Plus’ full range of programming, which includes original series like Mayor of Kingstown, 1883 and Star Trek: Discovery, live streams of NFL and college football games (as well as other sports) and, for those who opt for the $9.99 per month plan, access to their local CBS station broadcast.

Discovery Plus: $0.99 per month for three months

Running through Cyber Monday, Discovery Plus will be available for $0.99 per month for three months, an 80% discount from its usual price of $4.99 per month. The deal is only available for subscribers who have never signed up for Discovery Plus through Amazon Prime Video before.

Other deals available for Black Friday include Starz (six months for $20, down from $43.99) and AMC Plus ($1.99 per month for a full year; usually $8.99 per month).

Streaming service deals in the U.K.

NOW TV: 50% off Entertainment & Cinema packages

NOW TV is offering special discounts for its Entertainment, Cinema and Sports Membership + Boost packages this Black Friday. The Entertainment and Cinema packages will be available for £9.98 per month for four months, which is down from its standard price of £19.98. Consumers can sign up for NOW TV’s Sports Membership + Boost for £25 per month for three months, down from £33.99. Either package can be cancelled at anytime.

BFI Player: 99p per month via Amazon Prime Video

As part of an Amazon Prime Video Black Friday deal, Prime Video subscribers can add the BFI Player channel add-on for 99p per month.

Britbox: 99p per month via Amazon Prime Video

Britbox is now 99p per month with this Amazon Prime Channels Black Friday deal. This deal offers a 99p per month subscription for one of the included Prime Video Channels, which lasts three months. For example, if you were to choose Britbox, which usually costs £5.99 per month, you’d be saving £15 over three months.

Acorn TV: 99p per month via Amazon Prime Video

The Acorn TV Amazon Prime Video channel add-on is being offered for 99p per month as part of Amazon Prime Channels Black Friday deal.

Hallmark: 99p per month via Amazon Prime Video

Celebrate the Christmas season with the Hallmark channel add-on, which will provide access to the new slate of Hallmark Christmas movies, for a special deal of 99p via the Amazon Prime Channels Black Friday deal.