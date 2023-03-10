Meet the Scream 6 cast: who's who in the horror sequel

We've officially entered a new era of the Scream franchise, as Scream 6 (technically Scream VI is the official title) continues the story of the new group of Woodsboro teens whose lives were forever changed by Ghostface in Scream (2022). Of course, a new sequel means plenty of new potential victims and killer(s) to fret about.

Scream VI takes place a little more than six months after the events of Scream (2022). Tara, Mindy and Chad have all moved to New York City to attend college, with Sam joining them to look out for her little sister. But soon a new Ghostface killer is stalking them and they can't be sure who to trust among their new friends and in a city of millions.

Meet the cast of Scream VI below before you may have to say goodbye to them should they suffer a gruesome death. But don't worry, we're going to avoid any spoilers about the character's fate in this post.

Melissa Barrera as Sam

Melissa Barrera in Scream VI (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Spyglass Media)

Sam is Tara's older sister and the main target of these new iterations of Ghostface. It was also revealed in Scream (2022) that she is Billy Loomis' daughter. She is trying to process her experience, including the fact that killing Ghostface felt good to her.

Melissa Barrera has burst onto the scene over the last couple of years, starring in the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical In the Heights, Scream (2022) and the Netflix series Keep Breathing.

Jenna Ortega as Tara

Jenna Ortega in Scream VI (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Spyglass Media)

Tara is Sam's younger sister (half-sister technically, as she is not a daughter of Billy Loomis). Her healing process from the events of Scream (2022) is different from her big sister, as she would prefer to just forget it and have her big sister stop worrying so much about her.

Jenna Ortega is quickly reaching superstar status. In addition to the Scream franchise, she stars in the massively popular Netflix series Wednesday, as well as previously appearing in the hit horror movie X and a previous season of You. She's also reportedly in talks to reunite with Tim Burton for Beetlejuice 2 .

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy

Jasmin Savoy Brown in Scream VI (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Spyglass Media)

Mindy is the new horror expert of the franchise, following proudly in her uncle Randy's (Jamie Kennedy) footsteps. She and her twin brother Chad are also survivors of Scream (2022).

Prior to joining the horror franchise, some of Brown's big credits included time on The Leftovers, For the People and Yellowjackets. She also appeared in a cameo role in the 2023 movie Missing.

Mason Gooding as Chad

Mason Gooding in Scream VI (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Spyglass Media)

Chad rounds out the "core four" — a nickname he has given himself and his fellow Woodsboro survivors from Scream (2022). Their shared experience has also brought Chad and Tara closer together.

Viewers have previously seen Mason Gooding in Ballers, Booksmart, I Want You Back, Love, Victor and Fall.

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers

Courteney Cox in Scream VI (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Spyglass Media)

Gale Weathers has been through as many Ghostface killings as anyone, so she's a valuable potential ally for Sam and the others. Though the relationship is a little strained after she wrote a book about Sam and the last Ghostface.

Courteney Cox has appeared in all six of the Scream movies. But of course, she is best known for playing Monica in Friends.

Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed

Hayden Panettiere in Scream VI (Image credit: Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media)

Kirby Reed is another Ghostface veteran, having survived the Ghostface killer in Scream 4. She took that experience and used it as inspiration to become an FBI agent. When Sam and company are put in the crosshairs this time, she offers to lend a hand.

This is the second appearance in the Scream franchise for Hayden Panettiere. Some of her other well-known roles include Remember the Titans, Heroes and Nashville.

Now getting into the new characters…

Jack Champion as Ethan

Jack Champion in Scream VI (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Spyglass Media)

Ethan is Chad's roommate at college, played by Jack Champion, whose most notable role to date was in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Henry Czerny as Dr. Christopher Stone

Henry Czerny in Scream VI (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Spyglass Media)

Dr. Christopher Stone is Sam's therapist, helping her to deal with the events in Woodsboro. Dr. Stone is played by Henry Czerny, who played Kittridge in the original Mission: Impossible movie (and returns for Mission: Impossible 7), as well as Scream VI directors' previous movie, Ready or Not.

Liana Liberato as Quinn

Liana Liberato in Scream VI (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Spyglass Media)

Quinn is Sam and Tara's roommate in New York and the daughter of Detective Bailey. Liana Liberato has previously been seen in If I Stay, To the Bone, Light as a Feather, A Million Little Things and Dig.

Dermot Mulroney as Detective Bailey

Dermot Mulroney in Scream VI (Image credit: Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media)

Detective Bailey is an NYPD police officer, who has a vested interest in who is coming after Sam and Tara since his daughter Quinn is their roommate. Dermot Mulroney is a Hollywood vet, best known for roles in My Best Friend's Wedding, The Grey, Stoker, Shameless and more.

Devyn Nekoda as Anika

Devyn Nekoda in Scream VI (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Spyglass Media)

Played by Devyn Nekoda, Anika is Mindy's college girlfriend. Some of Nekoda's previous roles include Sneakerella, Ginny & Georgia, Utopia Falls, Backstage and Degrassi: Next Generation.

Tony Revolori as Jason

Tony Revolori in Scream VI (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Spyglass Media)

Jason is a film student who is a big fan of the Stab movies. Tony Revolori takes on this role, the latest to his list of credits that include The Grand Budapest Hotel, Marvel's Spider-Man movies, Servant and Willow.

Josh Segarra as Danny

Josh Segarra in Scream VI (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Spyglass Media)

Danny is Sam's neighbor, who she has started a bit of a romance with. Josh Segarra has previously starred in Sirens, Chicago P.D., Orange Is the New Black, Arrow, The Other Two and She-Hulk.

Samara Weaving as Laura

Samara Weaving in Scream VI (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Samara Weaving plays Laura, a film professor at the college the characters attend. In addition to roles in Babylon, Nine Perfect Strangers and Bill & Ted Face the Music, as well as the upcoming movie Chevalier, Weaving was the star of Ready or Not from the Scream VI directing duo of Radio Silence.

And just in case you were wondering, Roger Jackson is once again back to provide the voice of Ghostface, as he has done in every Scream movie.

You can watch Scream VI now, playing exclusively in movie theaters.