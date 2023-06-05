Fast X, Succession and Oppenheimer trailers are awards nominated, watch here

Nominees for the 23rd annual Golden Trailer Awards have been announced and this year Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves , Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery , Ted Lasso and Stranger Things lead with the most mentions.

The Golden Trailer Awards are a celebration of — you guessed it — movie and TV show trailers. Taking a movie or show and creating a trailer that represents the movie without giving too much away (hopefully, anyway — Last Christmas , we're looking at you!) is an art form and the awards are presided over by a jury of A-list industry professionals including producers, directors, actors, writers and marketing creatives.

Nomination categories resemble those of traditional awards ceremonies, so you'll see Best Action, Comedy, Documentary, Horror and more. Given Hollywood's ever changing landscape, you also see some new categories like Best Streaming Trailers, TrailerBytes and Best Social Media Campaigns, since social media and trailers go hand-in-hand these days. There are award categories that celebrate best posters, radio spots, viral campaigns, advertising, billboards as well as technical awards for Best Music, Voice Over, Editing and more.

"Year after year, we're beyond ecstatic to play a part in honoring the boundless creativity that trailer professionals bring to the industry," Evelyn Brady-Watters, Golden Trailer Awards co-founder, told Deadline . "In this ever-changing landscape of film, television and streaming, the significance of a captivating trailer, regardless of medium, has reached unprecedented heights."

Take a look at some of the nominees and their trailers below:

Best Action

Fast X, "Legacy Ride"

John Wick: Chapter 4, "Legend"

Sisu

The Covenant, "Remember"

The Woman King, "Power"

Best Comedy

Banshees of Inisherin

AIR, "Flight"

Champions, "Brave"

Cocaine Bear, "Higher"

Thor: Love & Thunder

Best Drama

Oppenheimer, "Secrets"

The Whale, "People"

Till, "A Mother Knows"

War Sailor

Women Talking, "VOTE"

Best Fantasy Adventure

Dune: Part Two, "Breathtaking"

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, "Ironic"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, "Encore"

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, "New Day"

Thor: Love & Thunder

Best Comedy for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

Only Murders in the Building season 2, "Persons of Interest"

Poker Face, "Fresh Starts"

Ted Lasso season 3, "Fun"

The Great

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5, "Midge"

Best Drama for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

Daisy Jones, "Look at Us Now"

Das Boot season 3

Stranger Things season 4, "Hype Vol. 2"

Succession, "Battle Royale"

The Crown season 5

Most Original Trailer

Beau Is Afraid, "Beyond"

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, "Puzzle"

Tár, "Time"

The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F**ck

White Noise

You can see the full list of nominations here.

The Golden Trailer Awards will take place on Thursday, June 29, at The Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles.