How to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 online

Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Danny DeVito and Kaitlin Olson in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

The Gang returns on Wednesday, June 7, when It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 debuts, bringing back TV's most chaotic heroes.

An irreverent comedy about a group of deeply flawed bar owners, It's Always Sunny has become a cult hit with comedy fans for its wild characters and hilarious takes on current affairs.

Season 16 marks the continuation of the show's record as the longest-running scripted comedy show in US history, and the newest season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia doesn't show any signs of slowing down either. The episodes, which you can find a list of below, deal with topics like inflation, Russian relations and guns.

If you're a fan of the show or want to see what the buzz is all about, here's how to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16.

How to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 in the US

You've got two options for watching It's Always Sunny season 16 in the US: on TV or online.

On TV, you can watch on FXX, with episodes landing at 10 pm ET/PT every Wednesday. You can see FXX either through your cable package or through several live TV streaming services like Sling TV (with its Hollywood Extra add-on), Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream.

If you'd rather stream the show from a streaming service, your port of call will be Hulu, where the latest episode land after they've aired. This service costs $7.99 or $14.99 for its ad-enabled or ad-free tiers respectively, but you can also get it as part of the Disney Bundle alongside Disney Plus for $9.99 monthly (with higher tiers offering ad-free or ESPN Plus bundles for a greater cost).

How to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 in the UK

In the UK, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 is going to be uploaded to Disney Plus upon the US debut of each episode. That's right, the new season won't join its predecessors on Netflix.

Disney Plus costs £7.99 for a monthly pass or £79.90 for an annual one, and you'll find It's Always Sunny listed under the Star banner of the app.

How to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 in Australia

In Australia, as in the UK, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's 16th season will be available to watch on Disney Plus under the Star banner when each episode airs in the US.

This streamer costs $13.99 each month or $139.99 per year.

When do episodes of It's Always Sunny season 16 come out?