Meet the Only Murders in the Building season 3 cast: who's who in the murder mystery comedy
Charles, Mabel and Oliver have a host of new suspects to investigate.
A pair of big-time stars and potential new suspects make for an exciting Only Murders in the Building season 3 cast. We're here to break down all of the new and returning faces of the popular murder mystery comedy series.
We all know Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short), our three amateur sleuths and podcasters, are back once again because what would a season of Only Murders be without this now iconic trio? Over the first two seasons, we've also gotten to know many of the other residents of the Arconia, several of whom are back for the latest season.
Let's catch up with or meet the new members of the Only Murders in the Building season 3 cast.
Returning Characters
Selena Gomez as Mable, Steve Martin as Charles & Martin Short as Oliver
If you've been watching Only Murders since the start, you don't need much of an intro to our three main characters. But here's a quick catchup as we enter season 3: Oliver's return to Broadway is threatened by the death of Ben Glenroy, who Charles had a contentious relationship with (what's that about?) and Mabel feels a bit lost without the podcast and not as involved in the play as her two friends.
Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard
Howard is one of the other Arconia residents we've gotten to know the best in the series, and we should be seeing more of him as he is helping out with the production of Oliver's show. Outside of Only Murders, Michael Cyril Creighton has been seen in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5, Dexter: New Blood and Spotlight.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams
Shy may not like it, but Detective Williams has become a key ally for the Only Murder team as their contact with the New York Police. Some of Da'Vine Joy Randolph's other credits include The Idol, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Lost City and, upcoming, The Holdovers.
Jason Veasey as Jonathan
We only met Jonathan once before, in season 2 episode 8 when he and Howard connected during the blackout, but Jonathan is getting a chance to be a part of Oliver's production as Ben Glenroy's understudy. Veasey has previously appeared in the likes of Flatbush Misdemeanors, Dash & Lily and Little Voice.
Andrea Martin as Joy
Joy was a makeup artist working on Brazzos who has begun dating Charles since the end of season 2. Andrea Martin has previously starred in the TV series Evil, the My Big Fat Greek Wedding movies (including the upcoming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3) and was a writer on SCTV in the 80s.
Jackie Hoffman as Uma
Despite them solving two murders, Uma is no big fan of the podcasters and their disruption of things in the Arconia. Among Jackie Hoffman's most recent roles are Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, A Good Person and Glass Onion.
Ryan Broussard as Will
Will is Oliver's son, played by Ryan Broussard, who has also appeared in Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Black Bird and Sistas.
Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki
Sazz Pataki, Charles' old stunt double, is always good for a pop-in to see her old coworker, much to Charles' chagrin. Jane Lynch is a beloved comedic actress, best known for Glee, Party Down and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.
New Characters
Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy
Ben Glenroy is a Hollywood A-lister making his Broadway debut in Oliver's show. Unfortunately, the debut is short-lived as he collapses on stage and is the victim at the center of this season's mystery (though don't worry, we'll be getting a good bit of Rudd throughout the season through flashbacks). Paul Rudd joins the series after most recently starring in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and The Shrink Next Door.
Meryl Streep as Loretta
Loretta is a struggling actress who gets her big break when she lands a role in Oliver's play. It's been a while since Meryl Streep has been a struggling actress on the scale of Loretta, but that's why the star of Kramer vs Kramer, Sophie's Choice, The Irony Lady and, more recently, Don't Look Up has three Oscar wins and 21 nominations.
Jesse Williams as Tobert
Tobert is a documentary filmmaker chronicling Ben's Broadway debut. Portraying him is Jesse Williams, who viewers know from Grey's Anatomy, Your Place or Mine and Cabin in the Woods.
Ashley Park as Kimber
Kimber is another cast member of the Broadway show. She is played by Ashley Park, the star of Joy Ride, Beef and Emily in Paris.
Jeremy Shamos as Dickie
Dickie is Ben's brother and manager/assistant. Jeremy Shamos has previously starred in Dead Ringers, Better Call Saul and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Don Darryl Rivera as Bobo
Don Darryl Rivera plays Bobo, who is also involved in Oliver's show. Rivera's past credits include the Let the Right One In TV series and Helluva Boss.
Gerald Caesar as Ty
Rounding out the Broadway show's cast is Ty, played by Gerald Caesar, who has appeared in an episode of Law & Order and had a role in the movie adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.
Linda Emond as Donna
Donna is the Broadway producer behind Oliver's show. Emond herself is no stranger to Broadway (she's a three-time Tony nominee) but on screen, she has appeared in The Patient, Succession, Causeway and The Gilded Age.
Wesley Taylor as Cliff
Donna's son Cliff is getting his start as a Broadway producer with Oliver's show. Wesley Taylor is known for Indoor Boys, It Could Be Worse and Smash.
Allison Guinn as KT
KT is the show's stage manager, played by Allison Guinn, who has previously been seen in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Inside Amy Schumer and Divorce.
Others to note
Some other recognizable faces in this season of Only Murders in the Building include Adrian Martinez (Renfield, Stumptown) as Greg and Matthew Broderick in an as-yet-unknown role.
New episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 3 release Tuesdays on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.
