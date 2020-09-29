How to watch Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros live stream Wild Card Series online

If you love tense playoff baseball you’ll want to find out how to watch Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros live stream in the Wild Card series this week. This three game series has the AL Central division winner taking on a team with a losing record. Still anything can happen in sports, so fans will still want to tune in for this one.

Here is how you can watch this Wild Card Series online featuring the Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros live stream in the U.S.

UPCOMING TWINS VS. ASTROS GAMES All times shown are Eastern. Tuesday, Sept. 29 • Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros, Game 1, 2 p.m., ABC Wednesday, Sept. 30 • Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros, Game 2, 1 p.m., ESPN2 Thursday, Oct. 1 • Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros, Game 3 (If necessary)

The Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros Wild Card series starts on Tuesday, September 29 at 2 p.m. from Target Field in Minnesota. Games 1 of the series will air on ABC and 2 will air on ESPN2.

If a game three is necessary, it is possible it could land on any one of several broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, TBS, and MLB Network.

You can access ABC and ESPN2 online on five of the largest live TV streaming services.

YouTube TV is a highly recommended option for fans who want to see every game, and it includes ABC and ESPN2 for Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros. For $65, the service also has ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network for all the other national MLB Playoffs games. (See all YouTube TV channels .)

Sling TV’s Orange Plan has ESPN2 streaming online for only $20 for your first month. You can upgrade to the combined Orange + Blue Plan to get most MLB Playoffs games among the live streaming services. You can even get MLB Network for $10 more with the Sports Extra add-on so you can see nearly every MLB Playoffs game. (See all Sling TV channels .)

Fubo TV recently added ESPN and ESPN2 to their package that already has Fox, FS1, ABC and MLB Network. Just be aware that Fubo no longer includes TBS, Twins and Astros fans might be disappointed once their team gets to the next round. (See all Fubo TV channels .)

Learn how to watch the entire 2020 MLB Playoffs live stream online.

Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. It offers ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS, but Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have MLB Network. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels .) Meanwhile AT&T TV Now has a plan that can get all the channels, but it will cost you $110 a month.

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros Wild Card Series Preview

The Minnesota Twins (36-24) won the AL Central pennant for the 2020 season by just one game over the Chicago White Sox. In a year without fans, these Twins had the best home field advantage in the American League, going 24-7 at home in Target Field. Outfielder Nelson Cruz is leading the team in batting (.303) and home runs (16). Meanwhile starting pitcher Jose Berrios racked up 68 strikeouts in 12 starts this season.

The Houston Astros (29-31) somehow snuck into the 2020 MLB playoffs with a losing record, but it seems somehow fitting for a team covered in controversy this year. The Astros maintained their previous good to strong pitching staff, led by Zack Greinke, even as they lost pitchers from the squad. However, since the sign stealing controversy this offseason, the team has seen it’s batting average in the bottom third of the league. Stars like Alex Bregman (.242) and Jose Altuve (.219) will need to find a way to hit better if they hope to have any success this postseason.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, you can still see lots of postseason baseball action. The Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros live Wild Card series will be on BT Sport ESPN channel. Heads up to U.K. fans that it looks like this game will be airing time delayed the next morning.

You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see many MLB Playoffs games along with Bundesliga, Premier League football and tons of other sports with a BT Sport Pass.

The Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros on BT Sport Pass will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen. Check the BT Sport schedule each day, as games will be on BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport ESPN.

Watch the 2020 MLB Playoffs live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with the baseball and other sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros live stream in Canada

Canadians who are baseball fans have a great option for live streaming the Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros Wild Card Series. Sportsnet Now is a sports streaming service that doesn’t require an expensive cable package, and it has the Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros Wild Card games as well as other Canadian and U.S. sports events.

The Sportsnet Now app is available for mobile devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch SportsNet now on TV with their apps for Apple TV, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. They also support Chromecast. The MLB Playoff games will be on SportsNet, SportsNet1, SportsNetNow and SportsNet360.

Sportsnet Now offers two monthly plans. You can stream the essentials including the full lineup of MLB Playoff games for $20 per month. Otherwise, you can choose their *Now+* package to add more Canadian sports, including hundreds more hockey games, for $28 per month.