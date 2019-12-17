CBS All Access is now available directly on LG Smart TVs

Source: Chris Meinck/CordCutters.com (Image credit: Chris Meinck/CordCutters.com)

CBS All Access today announced that you can, erm, access the streaming service directly from your LG Smart TV. The only caveat here is that your TV must be running webOS 4.0. Televisions also must be from 2018 or newer to support CBS All Access.

And, well, that's it. You'll need a CBS All Access subscription , of course. That can be had for as little as $5.99 a month if you don't mind advertising, or $9.99 a month if you want to get rid of most ads. (There are discounts if you pay annually.)

After that you'll get access to much of the CBS catalog, as well as exclusives that you can't find anywhere else, like Star Trek: Discovery , the reboot of The Twilight Zone , Star Trek: Picard , and the upcoming version of The Stand .