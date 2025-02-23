How to watch Grosse Point Garden Society: episode release schedule, TV broadcast, streaming and more

We go to the great outdoors for the newest crime show on the block, and by that I mean an allotment where a murder is begin covered up. Grosse Point Garden Society debuts on Sunday, February 23.

Combining green fingers with blood-red hands, Grosse Point Garden Society is about four friends from a gardening club who get caught in a murder case.

To protect their secrets they go along with it, having to evade justice while still maintaining their gardens.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero, How to Get Away with Murder's Aja Naomi King, Mr. Robot's Ben Rappaport and Bridge to Terabithia's AnnaSophia Robb play the four gardeners.

So here's how to watch Grosse Point Garden Society online or on TV.

How to watch Grosse Point Garden Society in the US

In the US, Grosse Point Garden Society will air on NBC on Sunday, February 23, but there's also a streaming way to watch it.

On TV you'll have to tune it to NBC at 10 pm ET/PT to see the series. New episodes will release at that same time slot weekly.

If you've cut the cord, NBC is available to watch live through most live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Fubo.

Alternatively, you can look to streaming service Peacock from Monday, February 24, when the first episode will be added to streaming, and new ones will be uploaded weekly the day after their NBC air date.

A subscription to Peacock costs $7.99 for its cheapest ad-enabled tier, or $11.99 for ad-free streaming, and we've got a guide on Peacock deals to see if there's a way to save money right now.

Can you watch Grosse Point Garden Society in the UK

Right now, no option for watching Grosse Point Garden Society has been announced for the UK, and that's not totally inexplicable, as NBC shows usually have delayed releases in the UK (if they come out at all).

Based on precedent we could see the series come to iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video, Sky TV or another streaming service, and it might not be for a while.

So I wouldn't recommend signing up for a service just for Grosse Point Garden Society just yet. I'll update this article when or if that changes.

Can you watch Grosse Point Garden Society in Australia

No release information has been provided for Grosse Point Garden Society in Australia just yet, and it's not clear if or when that'll change.

That's a little surprising as another NBC show debuting on the same day, Suits: LA, has been confirmed to be coming to Channel 7 and 7Plus. But nothing on Grosse Point Garden Society just yet. I'll update this article if that changes.

How to watch Grosse Point Garden Society everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Grosse Point Garden Society, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

