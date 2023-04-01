Read on to find out where you can watch Magpie Murders.

Want to watch Magpie Murders online for free? Here's where you can find the crime drama available to stream right now.

Magpie Murders is a twisty crime drama based on the best-selling murder mystery novel of the same name (opens in new tab) by author and screenwriter, Anthony Horowitz. Adapted for the small screen by Horowitz himself, the six-part series stars Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread, The Crown) as Susan Ryeland, an editor-turned-amateur sleuth.

How to watch Magpie Murders UK: ITVX / BBC iPlayer US: PBS Masterpiece (opens in new tab)

Susan happens across an unfinished manuscript by her number one author, Alan Conway (Conleth Hill), which is missing the final chapter... one she decides to track down. As if that wasn't mysterious enough, Conway is believed to be dead, and Susan sets out to get to the bottom of things. Meanwhile, Tim McMullan stars as the 1950s detective, Atticus Pünd, who features in Conway's novels... but Conway's latest mystery definitely isn't what it seems.

If this particular murder mystery has piqued your interest, below you'll find out where you can watch Magpie Murders online right now.

How to watch Magpie Murders in the UK

Magpie Murders originally aired as a BritBox original in February 2022, but has since been acquired by the BBC. The series' UK TV premiere will take place on Saturday, April 1 at 9.15 pm on BBC One, with the remaining five episodes airing weekly around the same time.

You can also stream the series on BritBox if you're continuing subscriber: if not, you'll need to sign up for ITVX Premium to watch the series this way.

How to watch Magpie Murders online from anywhere in the world

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch Magpie Murders online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

How to watch Magpie Murders in the US

Magpie Murders aired on PBS Masterpiece (opens in new tab) in Autumn 2022 as part of the network's Mystery season between October and November. If you're still looking to watch Magpie Murders now, this is where you need to go.

And if you're going to be away from home but still want to try and stream Magpie Murders, you might be able to tune in with a VPN.